Fertilizer supply risks rise in Türkiye amid Hormuz disruptions

Fertilizer supply risks rise in Türkiye amid Hormuz disruptions

Şevval Aydoğan-ISTANBUL
Fertilizer supply risks rise in Türkiye amid Hormuz disruptions

AFP photo.

Rising tensions in the Middle East and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have begun to sound alarm bells for Turkey’s fertilizer sector, which is heavily reliant on imports.

Although concerns were initially downplayed in the early weeks of the conflict, the prolonged instability is now revealing clearer risks for Turkish agriculture. Arslan Soydan, a member of the board of the Turkish Union of Agricultural Chambers (TZOB), warned that continued disruptions in sulfur supply could push farmers toward alternative fertilizers—potentially undermining both crop quality and yields.

According to industry representatives, logistical bottlenecks in fertilizer imports and exports have already begun to strain supply chains. While some companies are struggling to secure products, others have started offering existing stocks at higher prices.

These rising costs signal a new period of risk for fertilizers, one of the most critical inputs in agricultural production. The ongoing conflict, which has significantly curtailed commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, has disrupted around 30 percent of global fertilizer trade, nearly 40 percent of urea supply, and roughly 50 percent of sulfur trade.

A report by the Financial Times noted that the shipping slowdown in the Strait of Hormuz has adversely affected the global supply of sulfur, a key raw material in phosphate fertilizers used in the production of crops such as corn, soybeans, rice, and palm oil. Reduced fertilizer use—particularly in lower-income countries—has increased the risk of declining agricultural productivity.

In Türkiye, sulfur- and phosphate-based fertilizers are widely used across a range of crops, including hazelnuts, kiwis, vegetables, and cereals. With the country relying on imports for approximately 90 percent of its chemical fertilizer production, prolonged supply chain disruptions pose a significant threat.

Soydan said that following the escalation between Iran and Israel, serious challenges have emerged in the fertilizer market. “Some companies are unable to procure fertilizers, while others are selling existing stocks at elevated prices,” he noted.

He added that supply issues during peak usage periods—particularly in winter and during February and March—could leave producers in a difficult position. Even short-term disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have already had visible effects on the market, Soydan said, warning that prolonged interruptions could severely impact both producers and fertilizer companies.

Soydan also underlined the heavy reliance on fertilizers in the production of cereals, industrial crops, vegetables, and fruits. A decline in fertilizer use, he said, would likely result in both lower yields and diminished quality.

While farmers have not yet significantly shifted to alternative fertilizers, Soydan cautioned that a prolonged sulfur shortage could accelerate such a transition, despite alternatives being unable to fully replace sulfur-based products.

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