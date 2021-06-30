Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

  • June 30 2021 08:57:17

Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

ISTANBUL
Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe unveiled a tribute on June 29 to one of its football legends. 

In a statement on its website, it said a statue of Can Bartu was revealed at Kadıköy Yoğurtçu Park in Istanbul.

Kadiköy is the club's neighborhood and Yoğurtçu Park is near Fenerbahçe's home ground, Ülker Stadium.

Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç and several of the club's executives along with Bartu's spouse Güler and daughter Gülfer Arig as well as club fans attended the ceremony to pay tribute to the legendary football player.

Koç said at the ceremony that Can Bartu was a special person for the club due to his "exemplary character, nobleness, intelligence and gentlemanly behavior."

He said there have been a few iconic athletes in Turkish sports history, but he is "unique" for Fenerbahçe.

"Fortunately, he was a Fenerbahçe player," Koç added.

Considered one of the greatest talents in Turkish football, Bartu left his mark on the history of Fenerbahçe and Turkey’s national team with his pure skills on the pitch.

Born on Jan. 30, 1936 in Istanbul, he began his sports career as a basketball player for Fenerbahçe’s youth team and picked up five Turkish caps for the senior national team before switching to football.

On the pitch, he built an exceptional career during the 1960s, representing Turkish football abroad and playing for Italian football teams.

He made appearances for Fenerbahçe’s football and basketball teams between 1955 and 1957 and even once played in matches of both branches on the same day.

Before moving to Italy's Fiorentina in 1961, Bartu played for Fenerbahçe’s football team for six years in his first term with the Istanbul club.

He joined Fiorentina and played for two more Italian teams, Venezia and Lazio, having an unusual career for any Turkish footballer outside the country during that time.

Bartu was nicknamed "Signor" (Mister) and became the first Turkish player appearing in a European cup final when Fiorentina played against Atletico Madrid in 1962.

He returned to Turkey in 1967 and played three seasons with Fenerbahçe before ending his career in 1970.

Bartu scored 162 goals in 330 matches for the Yellow Canaries and scored six goals in 26 games for the national team.

Following his retirement, he worked as a sports writer and a football analyst for several television shows.

His outstanding talent was combined with leadership on the pitch, making him a Fenerbahçe legend. In 2009, Fenerbahçe named the club's training complex Fenerbahçe Can Bartu Facilities to pay tribute to him.

European football's governing body UEFA named Can Bartu the 2009 UEFA Cup final ambassador as the final match was played at Fenerbahçe's Ülker Stadium.

Bartu died on April 11, 2019 at the age of 83.

statues,

ECONOMY Turkey’s oil imports up 21 pct in April 2021

Turkey’s oil imports up 21 pct in April 2021
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s northwestern province breaks June heat record

    Turkey’s northwestern province breaks June heat record

  2. Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant

    Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant

  3. Mucilage cleaning works in the Turkish seas finally paying off

    Mucilage cleaning works in the Turkish seas finally paying off

  4. Turkey gives green light to sports events with spectators

    Turkey gives green light to sports events with spectators

  5. MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

    MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams
Recommended
Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president
Turkeys Arıcan wins gold at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Turkey's Arıcan wins gold at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkins injury

Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkin's injury
Turkey manager Güneş sorry for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey manager Güneş 'sorry' for EURO failure, hints to go on job
Burak Elmas elected as Galatasarays new president

Burak Elmas elected as Galatasaray's new president
WORLD Hong Kong security law creates human rights emergency: Amnesty

Hong Kong security law creates 'human rights emergency': Amnesty

Hong Kong’s national security law has created a "human rights emergency", Amnesty International said on June 30, a year after China imposed it on the city to crush a pro-democracy movement.
ECONOMY Turkey’s oil imports up 21 pct in April 2021

Turkey’s oil imports up 21 pct in April 2021

Turkey’s total oil imports increased by 21 percent to 3.57 million tonnes in April compared to the same month of 2020, according to data of Turkey's energy watchdog on June 29.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe unveiled a tribute on June 29 to one of its football legends. 