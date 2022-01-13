Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

  • January 13 2022 09:21:00

Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

ISTANBUL
Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe on Jan. 12 turned to its former manager Ismail Kartal to head the Istanbul side for a second time.

The 28-time Turkish champions joined their Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş and Galatasaray - all mired in disappointing seasons - in switching managerial directions in a bid to revive their title runs.

Fenerbahçe parted ways with coach Vitor Pereira in December and now sit fifth in the table, 17 points behind runaway leaders Trabzonspor.

They have also been eliminated from the Europa League, and have won only one of their last five games.

"Our club reached an agreement with Ismail Kartal for the rest of the season," Fenerbahçe said in a statement.

Kartal, 60, was coach for the club in the 2014-15 season, when they finished second and qualified for the Champions League.

He won two national titles with the Istanbul club as player in 1984-85 and 1988-89.

Turkey, football, ismail kartal,

TURKEY Turkey plans mass production of light attack aircraft Hürjet

Turkey plans mass production of light attack aircraft Hürjet
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan pledges to reap fruits of new economic model in summer

    Erdoğan pledges to reap fruits of new economic model in summer

  2. Turkey’s west hit by snow, strong winds

    Turkey’s west hit by snow, strong winds

  3. Local jab Turkovac as effective as Sinovac: Experts

    Local jab Turkovac as effective as Sinovac: Experts

  4. ‘World’s most ridiculous building’ to be demolished

    ‘World’s most ridiculous building’ to be demolished

  5. Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

    Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman
Recommended
Turkish driver to make debut on F2 circuits

Turkish driver to make debut on F2 circuits
Djokovic admits ’errors’ in urgent fight to avoid deportation

Djokovic admits ’errors’ in urgent fight to avoid deportation
High school student eyes F4 race in France

High school student eyes F4 race in France
Turkish footballer dies in car accident

Turkish footballer dies in car accident
Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss

Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss
Beşiktaş held to 2-2 draw against Rizespor

Beşiktaş held to 2-2 draw against Rizespor
WORLD China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
ECONOMY Electric cars drive rebound in China auto sales: Data

Electric cars drive rebound in China auto sales: Data

China’s car sales grew for the first time since 2018 last year, a trade association said on Jan. 11, as demand for new energy vehicles continues to rise.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe on Jan. 12 turned to its former manager Ismail Kartal to head the Istanbul side for a second time.