Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

ANKARA

Fenerbahçe started the season with a 1-0 away victory over Adana Demirspor on Aug. 15.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at Yeni Adana Stadium.

But Fenerbahçe star Mesut Özil brought victory to the Istanbul football club with a close-range finish in the 46th minute as he netted his first goal for the team.

Week 1 Fixture & Results:

Beşiktaş - Çaykur Rizespor: 3-0

VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük - Gaziantep FK: 3-2

Altay - Kayserispor: 3-0

Atakaş Hatayspor - Kasımpaşa: 1-1

Medipol Başakşehir - Alanyaspor: 0-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Göztepe: 1-1

Adana Demirspor - Fenerbahçe: 0-1