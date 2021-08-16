Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

  • August 16 2021 09:03:01

ANKARA
Fenerbahçe started the season with a 1-0 away victory over Adana Demirspor on Aug. 15.  

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at Yeni Adana Stadium.

But Fenerbahçe star Mesut Özil brought victory to the Istanbul football club with a close-range finish in the 46th minute as he netted his first goal for the team.

Week 1 Fixture & Results:

Beşiktaş - Çaykur Rizespor: 3-0

VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük - Gaziantep FK: 3-2

Altay - Kayserispor: 3-0

Atakaş Hatayspor - Kasımpaşa: 1-1

Medipol Başakşehir - Alanyaspor: 0-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Göztepe: 1-1

Adana Demirspor - Fenerbahçe: 0-1

Fully vaccinated people in England are from Aug. 16 no longer be required to self-isolate if they have had close contact with a coronavirus case, as restrictions continue to be eased.
Fitch Ratings affirmed Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-' on Aug. 13 with a stable outlook. 

