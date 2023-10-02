Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahçe Beko's basketball team’s U.S. player Nigel Hayes Davis has recently adopted one of the kittens born in the club's stadium, as the basketballer has been sharing heart-melting photographs with his cat “Sly.”

"I had never adopted an animal before, so I was a bit apprehensive at first. Taking care of a cat is a significant responsibility. It requires treating them with maternal tenderness, attending to every aspect of their needs. Cats do charming things to ensure your affection. At times, a duality emerges within you. When you love them, they establish a marvelous equilibrium. There are moments when you might think, 'Why did I adopt?' but I love my child very much, and now they've grown. I'm content with them," Davis stated during an interview with daily Hürriyet.

Davis explained that he chose his cat Sly from among the other kittens due to its grey color, adding that the little kitten never leaves his side for even a moment and is always trailing him inside the house.

Stressing the importance of giving a chance to a domestic pet for shared living in every household, Davis praised the Turkish people’s interest and affection towards stray animals.

"They take care of stray animals, both cats and dogs. Water and food are placed in front of their restaurants. People care about animals. I believe animals are a significant part of Turkish culture, and it's wonderful that it's this way."

Upon a question on the impact of adopting a cat on his performance in basketball, Davis drew a parallel between cats' natural hunting instincts and their interactions with mice.

"Cats are natural hunters; when you dangle a toy mouse, they get excited and pounce to play with it. They love to play and attack. It's a challenging question whether my cat's presence affects my game, but the better I play, the nicer things I can buy for my cat with the money I earn."