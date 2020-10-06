Fenerbahçe snap up Roma winger Perotti

ISTANBUL

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe signed Argentine star Diego Perotti from Italy's Roma on Oct. 5.

In a statement, the Turkish football club said that it had inked a 2+1 year contract with Perotti.

"Diego Perotti has completed a move to Fenerbahçe. Thank you for everything, @D_10Perotti - and good luck with this new adventure!" Roma said on Twitter in a farewell message.

Perotti had played for Roma since 2016.

He helped the Spanish team Sevilla win the 2014 UEFA Europa League title.

Perotti scored 32 goals in 138 appearances for Roma.

He mainly plays in the left-wing but can also play in the right flank as well as in the attacking midfield position.

He had 5 caps for the Argentine national team.

In addition to Perotti, Fenerbahçe said that it had acquired Greek midfielder Dimitris Pelkas from PAOK Thessaloniki of Greece.

Fenerbahçe said that 26-year-old attacking midfielder sealed a 3+1 year deal with the Turkish club.

Pelkas was a PAOK veteran, scoring 44 goals in 201 appearances for the Greek side.

He helped PAOK win the 2019 Greek championship.

Pelkas also had 15 caps for the Greek national team.