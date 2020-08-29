Fenerbahçe sign Ecuadorian forward Valencia

  • August 29 2020 09:32:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish football club Fernerbahçe signed Ecuadorian forward Enner Valencia to a three-year-deal on Aug. .28.

The Istanbul club wished success to Valencia, 30, who previously played for English clubs West Ham United and Everton.

He last played for Mexico's Tigres where he scored 34 goals in 118 appearances.

He won the Mexican league title with Tigres in 2018 and 2019.

Valencia had 31 goals in 54 caps for the Ecuadorian national team.

