Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.

In a tightly contested match at the Ülker Stadium, Fenerbahçe seemed back on course to continue its pursuit of the league leader when Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca successfully converted a penalty shot to score his second goal of the night and give his team a 3-2 lead with 10 minutes to go.

However, a header by Kayserispor’s Talha Sarıaslan in the dying minutes leveled the match, sending shockwaves through the supporters in the stands. There were chants calling for the resignation of club chairman Ali Koç after the final whistle.

With the result, Galatasaray, which beat Bodrumspor 2-0 on April 18, extended its lead over Fenerbahçe in the Süper Lig standings to five points with six matches to go.

Galatasaray tops the table with 77 points, second-placed Fenerbahçe has 72, and Samsunspor sits in a distant third spot with 51 points.

Fenerbahçe coach Mourinho rued drawing in a match his team should have won.

“Tonight we lost two points because we made too many mistakes,” the Portuguese told a post-match press conference.

“The score could have been 4-2 and the match could have been over. We were unlucky, we made mistakes and we paid for it.”

“The Special One” refused to talk about his side’s chances of winning the league trophy.

"I don't want to judge the championship, the league in general, I don't want to judge whether we have a chance or not. Whatever our chances were in August, September, maybe they are the same now,” he said.

“If I wanted to talk about the championship race, it would be a very long story. I prefer not to talk about it right now.”

Mourinho also criticized the football culture in the country.

“I analyze myself every day and try to get better, winning or losing doesn't change that approach,” he said.

“There is black and white in this culture. When you win 4-5 games, you are the best coach and players. When things go bad, you are the worst coach and player. That is not my culture. I am more balanced,” the experienced coach added.

“I feel sorry for the result and I feel responsible. I am happier or angrier depending on the result, but nothing changes in my approach.”

Fenerbahçe travels to Gaziantep on April 26 for its next Süper Lig match, while Galatasaray takes on Konyaspor in a Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinal game on April 22 before playing city rival Eyüpspor in the league on April 27.

