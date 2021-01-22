Fenerbahçe fall 2 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

  • January 22 2021 09:13:17

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe fell two points behind leaders Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig after a 1-1 draw on Jan. 21 against Demir Grup Sivasspor.

Sivasspor's Mustapha Yatabare scored the opener in minute 18 at Yeni 4 Eylül stadium.

Fenerbahçe leveled on a penalty shot by Enner Valencia in minute 45.

The teams failed to score in the second half.

Fenerbahçe remained in second place with 39 points, while Sivasspor are in the 12th spot with 24 points in the Turkish Süper Lig standings.

Beşiktaş are at top of the Süper Lig with 41 points.

Week 20 results:

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Medipol Başakşehir: 2-0

Göztepe - Gençlerbirliği: 4-0

Trabzonspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 3-1

Çaykur Rizespor - Gaziantep FK: 3-0

Atakaş Hatayspor - Yeni Malatyaspor: 1-2

Galatasaray - Yukatel Denizlispor: 6-1

Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-1

Fatih Karagümrük - Beşiktaş: 1-4

MKE Ankaragücü - Kasımpaşa: 1-0

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Fenerbahçe: 1-1

