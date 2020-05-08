Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

An employee for Fenerbahce tested positive for the new coronavirus on May 7, forcing the Turkish Super Lig club to cancel training on May 8.

The Istanbul club tested all football players, technical staff and club personnel but results showed someone working at the team's premises was positive for COVID-19.

Another employee is suspected of having the virus.

The club has been monitoring employees and said they will be tested again.

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 3,641 as Turkey recorded 57 additional deaths, while 4,782 patients recovering in the past 24 hours, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.







