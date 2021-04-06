Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

  • April 06 2021 08:55:00

ISTANBUL
Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock in the first half of the football match at Istanbul’s Ülker Stadium.

In the 64th minute, Mbwana Samatta scored on a header to give the home side a critical win for the title race.

With the win, Fenerbahçe now boast 62 points, putting them second place in the league.

Yukatel Denizlispor are at the bottom of the table with 25 points.

 

