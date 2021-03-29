Fenerbahçe Beko claim 5th successive league win

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Fenerbahçe Beko beat HDI Sigorta Afyon Belediye 97-87 in an away ING Basketball Süper Lig game to secure their fifth successive win on March 28.

Lorenzo Brown played with 20 points while Melih Mahmutoğlu came off the bench to add 15 points for Fenerbahçe Beko. Tarık Biberovic had 10.

For the losing side, Francisco Cruz added 23 points, Evaldas Kairys had 18 and Tanner Leissner scored 17.

Following the victory, the Istanbul side has 20 wins in 26 games to be in the second spot on the table, just behind Anadolu Efes.

This was HDI Sigorta Afyon Belediye's 14th defeat.