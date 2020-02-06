Fenerbahçe beat Zenit for third straight EuroLeague win

  • February 06 2020 09:42:06

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Russia's Zenit for a third straight win on Feb. 6 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

French point guard Leo Westermann was a high scorer for Fenerbahçe Beko with 13 points in the 73-68 win at Yubileyny Sports Palace of St Petersburg.

The Yellow-Canaries trio of Kostas Sloukas, Jan Vesely and Luigi Datome combined for 34 points for the Istanbul team.

Shooting guard Austin Hollins and center Gustavo Ayon finished with 16 points each in the losing effort for Zenit St Petersburg.

Fenerbahçe Beko moved up in the standings to eighth place with a 11-12 record.

Zenit is 17th place at 7-16.

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Russia's Zenit for a third straight win on Feb. 6 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.