Fenerbahçe beat Rizespor 2-1 in 1st game of new season

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Super Lig title contenders Fenerbahçe defeated Caykur Rizespor 2-1 in the first game of the 2020-2021 season on Sept. 11.

Fenerbahçe were awarded the penalty after a VAR review but Gökhan Akkan saved Caner Erkin's penalty kick in the 32nd minute.

The half time ended 0-0 at the Çaykur Didi Stadium.

In the second half, Çaykur Rizespor's Milan Skoda scored a powerful header in the 59th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead.

This goal was also recorded as the first goal of the new season in the league.

Gökhan Gönül equalized the game with a header in the 76th minute.

In the 87th minute, the away team were given a penalty again and Jose Sosa converted the penalty to seal a comeback victory for Fenerbahçe.

Week 1 fixtures of the Super Lig are as follows:

Saturday:

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Fatih Karagümrük - Yeni Malatyaspor

Göztepe - Yukatel Denizlispor

Galatasaray - Gaziantep FK

Sunday:

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Kasımpaşa

Trabzonspor - Beşiktaş

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Gençlerbirliği

MKE Ankaragücü - Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor

Monday:

Hatayspor - Medipol Başakşehir