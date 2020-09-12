Fenerbahçe beat Rizespor 2-1 in 1st game of new season
ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Super Lig title contenders Fenerbahçe defeated Caykur Rizespor 2-1 in the first game of the 2020-2021 season on Sept. 11.
Fenerbahçe were awarded the penalty after a VAR review but Gökhan Akkan saved Caner Erkin's penalty kick in the 32nd minute.
The half time ended 0-0 at the Çaykur Didi Stadium.
In the second half, Çaykur Rizespor's Milan Skoda scored a powerful header in the 59th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead.
This goal was also recorded as the first goal of the new season in the league.
Gökhan Gönül equalized the game with a header in the 76th minute.
In the 87th minute, the away team were given a penalty again and Jose Sosa converted the penalty to seal a comeback victory for Fenerbahçe.
Week 1 fixtures of the Super Lig are as follows:
Saturday:
Demir Grup Sivasspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor
Fatih Karagümrük - Yeni Malatyaspor
Göztepe - Yukatel Denizlispor
Galatasaray - Gaziantep FK
Sunday:
Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Kasımpaşa
Trabzonspor - Beşiktaş
Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Gençlerbirliği
MKE Ankaragücü - Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor
Monday:
Hatayspor - Medipol Başakşehir