Fener Greek Patriarch offers Ramadan greetings

  • April 26 2020 12:29:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew on April 25, greeted the Muslim holy month of Ramadan with wishes of health, peace and tranquility.

“We pray that Allah will accept your fasts and prayers,” he said. “We wish you to celebrate your holy Ramadan feast with enthusiasm and love a month hence.”

He also touched on the coronavirus pandemic and said: “This month, the month of Ramadan, is being comprehended within the framework of the measures taken to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, just like the Easter of Christians and the Passover fasting of the Jews.”

“This epidemic showed us how fragile we are, how easily we can lose the opportunities we are proud to have," he added.

Ramadan features fasting from dawn to dusk throughout the month and it is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Fasting all day gives way to special night prayers called tarawih.

The month is a time of self-examination, religious devotion and intense spirituality when believers are surrounded by angels, the gates of heaven are opened and Allah's blessings and mercy are abundant.

It is also a time of great excitement, filling cities with festivities that bring the streets to life when the sun sets.

Turkey,

