Fendi celebrates 100 years with lush runway show

MILAN
Fendi celebrated 100 years with a mega runway show on Feb. 26 that highlighted the Roman fashion house’s roots as a maker of luxurious fur stoles that grew into a touchstone of Italian craftsmanship under the creative direction of the late Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi.

A fifth generation of the Fendi family — 7-year-old twins Dardo and Tarzio Delettrez Fendi — opened huge wooden doors on the new lush and expanded Fendi showroom to signal the start of the centenary show, designed by their grandmother, Venturini Fendi.

The twins wore a replica of an equestrian ensemble originally designed by Lagerfeld, who joined Fendi in 1965, and promptly scampered down the runway to the family embrace.

Old friends of the fashion house walked in the show, including supermodel Eva Herzigova in an accordion-pleat midi dress with a bow tied at the neckline. Newer friends, like Australian rapper and songwriter Bang Chan, lined up to congratulate Venturini Fendi backstage after the show.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matt Bomer, Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Park and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu were among a long list of TV, movie and music stars on hand for the occasion.

The Fall-Winter 2025-26 collection plumbed the brand’s considerable heritage — with a spotlight on Fendi's fur and leather craftsmanship.

Fittingly the first look out was a fur coat, made from shearling but the luxe appearance of mink or sable. Coats flared timelessly, complemented by rounded sleeves or dramatic collars. Ribbed knit dresses finished with a curly lettuce hemline. A series of chevron looks in leather and knit were a masterclass in artisanal workmanship. Knit caps with face netting gave borghese chic for the younger crowd.

Supple leather dresses for her were complemented by buttery leather ensembles for him. Long stoles framed men’s suits. Lacey layers echoing sheer evening dresses peeked from men’s suiting or bejeweled knitwear.

The brand’s iconic Peekaboo and Baguette bags were joined by the Spy Bag, which returned with a twisted handle. Large stuffed dolls hanging from bags lent a humorous touch.

After the show, the plush carpeted showroom became a party venue, with guests nibbling on finger foods and perfectly al dente portions of pasta. Singer Sean Paul and Chinese pop star Yuqi, a Fendi brand ambassador, got the crowd on their feet.

