Female skeleton unearthed in Kadıkalesi

Female skeleton unearthed in Kadıkalesi

AYDIN
Female skeleton unearthed in Kadıkalesi

Archaeological excavations in the historical Kadıkalesi Castle in the western province of Aydın have unearthed the skeleton of a woman, which is believed to date back to the 13th century.

The excavation team said that the female skeleton found in a tomb in the church section is believed to belong to the wife of a bureaucrat or someone who donated to the church.

The female skeleton was found under the water channel stones that were removed during the excavations in the monumental church in the ancient city of Kadıkalesi (Anaia), which was used as a settlement from the prehistoric period to the Ottoman Empire in the Kuşadası district.

Anthropologists think that the woman was buried in the 13th century and she was buried in the church because she made a large amount of donation to the church or because she was the wife of a bureaucrat. In the examinations, it was determined that the woman was 34-38 years old and 1.63 meters tall.

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Umut Tuncer, who made examinations in the area, said, “The things that turn a cultural structure into a tourist attraction are the findings there. Kadıkalesi is a very rich destination in this sense. It is full of findings that reveal new mysteries that excite us. During the studies carried out last month, a tomb dating back to 1,300 A.D. was discovered. The female skeleton, which we estimate to be approximately 1.63 meters tall, was found in the tomb.”

Art historian Umut Kardaşlar from the excavation team said, “We thought it might actually be a water channel. When we opened it, we realized that it was a burial of a woman. In fact, it is not very common to put a woman’s burial inside churches. Probably, this woman must have been a woman who donated a significant amount to the church, or she must have been the wife of a bureaucrat.”

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye warns Greece of extending territorial waters to over 6 miles

Türkiye warns Greece of extending territorial waters to over 6 miles
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye warns Greece of extending territorial waters to over 6 miles

    Türkiye warns Greece of extending territorial waters to over 6 miles

  2. CHP leader vows to lower alcohol tax if he comes to power

    CHP leader vows to lower alcohol tax if he comes to power

  3. 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

    90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

  4. Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

    Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

  5. Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed

    Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed
Recommended
Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

Conductor Barenboim resigns from Berlin opera over ill health

Conductor Barenboim resigns from Berlin opera over ill health
Italian pleads guilty to manuscript scam

Italian pleads guilty to manuscript scam
Asia tourist hubs ready for China influx

Asia tourist hubs ready for China influx
New dwarf boa found in Amazon

New dwarf boa found in Amazon
Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic

Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic
WORLD 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

Almost 90 percent of people in China's third most populous province have now been infected with Covid-19, a top official said Monday, as the country battles an unprecedented surge in cases.

ECONOMY Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures

Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures

The Central Bank has announced a raft of new macroprudential measures as part of its liraization strategy.

SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.