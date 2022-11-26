Female officers train men on violence against women

ISTANBUL
Two women officers have paid a visit to various places in the country to spread the message that “violence against women is a violation of human rights,” as part of the Nov. 25 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, daily Hürriyet has reported.

The fourth National Action Plan was put into practice in order to prevent violence against women and femicides.

In this context, efforts are being extended to spread information and awareness to end violence against women, with 5 million men in the country receiving training.

Officers Ferda Altunok and Duygu Akbal, who are in the team that conducts training by traveling from village to village, told daily Hürriyet about their training activities.

Explaining to men that violence is an unacceptable phenomenon, the team taught them that not only women but also men should fight against violence against women, Altunok stated.

“Most men perceive violence only as a physical intervention. They are not very aware of psychological, economic and sexual violence,” Altunok said.

“We also try to overcome this perception through training. Many of the men we met and trained return to their homes with gifts and flowers that day,” she noted.

Akbal pointed out that the team provides information on family integrity, possible negativities that occur when children grow up in a violent environment and the impact of violence on society.

“We teach men that violence is not normal and that all forms of violence constitute a crime,” Akbal noted.

The women officers also called on their fellows not to remain silent against violence and sent the message, “We are always with you.”

“We can overcome this with zero tolerance by not being silent, talking, telling, and not condoning any form of violence. Let’s not be silent,” Altunok stated.

“Unfortunately, violence exists in rural areas as well as in cities. I want to tell women: ‘Do not be silent and express yourselves. We are here, we are with you,’” Akbal noted.

