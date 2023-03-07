Female employment rate less than half of male’s: TÜİK

ISTANBUL

Female employment rate was seen at less than half of the male employment rate, while 30.4 percent of women feel insecure when they were walking alone at night in their own neighborhood, data from Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has revealed.

TÜİK published the 2022 statistics regarding several parameters about women in Türkiye.

Accordingly, females constituted 49.9 percent and males constituted 50.1 percent of the total population.

This proportional balance between females and males changed in favor of females from the 60 plus age group due to the longer lives of females.

While the proportion of the female population was 52.2 percent in 60-74 age group, it was 72.4 percent in the 90 and over age group.

According to the results of the labor force survey, it was seen that the proportion of those who were 15 years of age and over and in employment was 45.2 percent.

This proportion was 28.0 percent for females and 62.8 percent for males. In other words, the female employment rate was less than half of the male employment rate.

According to the results of a life satisfaction survey, 30.4 percent of women in the country felt insecure when they were walking alone at night in their own neighborhood.

According to the results of the National Education Statistics Database between the years of 2008 and 2021, it was observed that the proportion of those aged 25 and over who completed at least one level of education of the total population increased over the years.

The data showed that the proportion of females aged 25 who completed their undergraduate education is 20.9 percent.

According to the marriage statistics, while the mean age at first legal marriage was 25.6 for females, it was 28.2 for males in 2022.

When the housework done by the household member was analyzed by sex, it was seen that women were generally responsible for the housework.

Women took the responsibility of childcare with 94.4 percent, daily ordering and cleaning of the house at 86 percent, then laundry and dishes, even if dishwasher available, was 85.6 percent and cooking 85.4 percent.