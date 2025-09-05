FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

ISTANBUL
Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.

 

This strategic facility places FedEx at the crossroads of East and West, in a country rapidly emerging as a global air cargo powerhouse and a key hub for cross-border e-commerce, the company said in a statement.

 

Operational since August 2025, the state-of-the-art facility represents a significant, long-term investment into the site, the statement added.

 

“This new facility in Istanbul is a strategic move for FedEx, further integrating our global air and ground networks and delivering the scale and flexibility our customers need in a dynamic trade environment,” said Richard W. Smith, chief operating officer.

 

“It is also a key step in unleashing the power of our combined networks to create long-term value and capture growth in the global air freight market.”

 

This new facility connects Türkiye with 30 weekly FedEx flights to and from key markets in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East and provides capacity for future network growth through the region.

 

With three times the previous sorting capacity, it can process up to 7,000 packages per hour, significantly increasing volume management.

 

“The location further integrates the global FedEx air network into the FedEx road network, one of the largest in the region, linking 45 countries and handling 1.3 million shipments weekly,” the statement read.

 

Istanbul Airport, now Europe’s busiest air cargo hub, handled nearly two million tons of cargo in 2024, up 24 percent from the previous year.

﻿