Fed expected to hold interest rates steady again this week

Fed expected to hold interest rates steady again this week

NEW YORK
Fed expected to hold interest rates steady again this week

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting this week, as energy prices stay high and supply chains snarled due to war in the Middle East.

The Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, starting tomorrow, could be chairman Jerome Powell's last at the helm of the independent institution.

Fed officials are set to keep rates steady at a range between 3.5 percent and 3.75 percent, extending their pause since the start of the year.

"We still have a very high level of uncertainty on what's happening in the Middle East," KPMG senior economist Kenneth Kim told AFP.

Oil and gasoline prices remain elevated even if they have peaked, meaning "there's certainly an energy shock that's still impacting both consumers and businesses," he said.

Fed officials will likely focus more on containing inflation than the jobs market this meeting, with the war entering its ninth week.

Already, U.S. consumer inflation reached its highest level in nearly two years in March at 3.3 percent as energy costs rocketed.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated this month that a prolonged conflict could make it hard for the central bank to cut rates this year.

If there were high inflation and a weak labor market, one would have to balance risks on both sides.

This "may mean maintaining the policy rate at the current target range if the risks to inflation outweigh those to the labor market," he told an Alabama event.

KPMG's Kim said solid hiring recently "gives the Fed some cushion" to temporarily focus more on prices.

Analysts will monitor if the Fed signals in its post-meeting statement that rate hikes are a possibility.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament to debate housing rules, oversight measures

Parliament to debate housing rules, oversight measures
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament to debate housing rules, oversight measures

    Parliament to debate housing rules, oversight measures

  2. Özel rallies CHP mayors, pledges stronger cooperation

    Özel rallies CHP mayors, pledges stronger cooperation

  3. AKP gears up for 25th anniversary with focus on elections

    AKP gears up for 25th anniversary with focus on elections

  4. Queen Mathilde to lead Belgium economic mission during Türkiye visit

    Queen Mathilde to lead Belgium economic mission during Türkiye visit

  5. Syria opens trials against Assad-era figures

    Syria opens trials against Assad-era figures
Recommended
BOTAŞ to launch Tank Farm Project to boost supply security

BOTAŞ to launch Tank Farm Project to boost supply security
Ministry inspects over 129,000 firms and 15 million products in Q1

Ministry inspects over 129,000 firms and 15 million products in Q1
Wind takes center stage in Türkiye’s industrial and energy strategy

Wind takes center stage in Türkiye’s industrial and energy strategy
Revenues from SAHA 2026 to be used to establish drone centers

Revenues from SAHA 2026 to be used to establish drone centers
Airports’ annual passenger capacity exceeds 397 million

Airports’ annual passenger capacity exceeds 397 million
British Airways warns of higher ticket prices amid fuel crisis

British Airways warns of higher ticket prices amid fuel crisis
China vows to safeguard its rights over US export bill

China vows to safeguard its rights over US export bill
WORLD Queen Mathilde to lead Belgium economic mission during Türkiye visit

Queen Mathilde to lead Belgium economic mission during Türkiye visit

Belgium’s Queen Mathilde is set to visit Türkiye in May at the head of a large delegation of around 450 people, with the agenda expected to focus on economic, trade and defense cooperation, the Belgian diplomat has announced.

ECONOMY BOTAŞ to launch Tank Farm Project to boost supply security

BOTAŞ to launch Tank Farm Project to boost supply security

BOTAŞ General Manager Abdülvahit Fidan described the Tank Farm Project as a "strategic turning point" for Türkiye’s energy security, noting that the initiative will expand Ceyhan's crude oil storage capacity from 1 million to 45 million barrels.

SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

Türkiye’s most storied football rivalry takes center stage on April 26 as Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in a match that could decide the Süper Lig title, with both sides desperate to recover from shock exits in the Ziraat Turkish Cup.  
﻿