FDI inflows surge 89 percent to $3 billion in first quarter

FDI inflows surge 89 percent to $3 billion in first quarter

ISTANBUL
FDI inflows surge 89 percent to $3 billion in first quarter

Türkiye attracted foreign direct investments worth $3 billion in the January-March period, according to a report by the International Investors Association (YASED).

The amount of FDI rose by 89 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of the year, the association said, citing the Central Bank figures.

It said the total amount of FDIs since 2002 reached $278 billion.

Some $1.8 billion worth of investments during the three-month period came as capital investment, increasing 40 percent year-on-year.

In the first three months of 2025, wholesale and retail trade had a 48 percent share in investment capital inflows worth $863 million.

In March alone, the foreign direct investments amounted to $1 billion, the association said.

Germany stood out as the leading source of FDI equity capital inflows to Türkiye in March, accounting for 21 percent, followed by France with 17 percent, the Netherlands with 12 percent, Austria with 10 percent and Azerbaijan with 7 percent.

In March 2025, equity capital inflows provided $441 million, while real estate acquisitions contributed $149 million, the association said, noting that real estate sales accounted for 14 percent of the total FDI inflows in the first quarter of 2025.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

    Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

  2. Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

    Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

  3. Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

    Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

  4. Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported

    Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported

  5. Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace

    Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace
Recommended
WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants
Central government budget deficit narrows to $4.5 billion

Central government budget deficit narrows to $4.5 billion
EBRD provides financing for projects in quake-hit cities

EBRD provides financing for projects in quake-hit cities
Gaming was 2024 leader in digital entertainment

Gaming was 2024 leader in digital entertainment
Spain signs deal to buy light attack aircraft HÜRJET

Spain signs deal to buy light attack aircraft HÜRJET
Cryptocurrency industry calls for regulatory clarity

Cryptocurrency industry calls for regulatory clarity
Luxury brand Dior says client data stolen in cyberattack

Luxury brand Dior says client data stolen in cyberattack
WORLD Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Kiev is committed to pursuing peace, but expressed frustration over the lack of high-level Russian representatives willing to engage in serious negotiations.

ECONOMY WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul 2025, organized by global e-commerce platform WORLDEF, opened its doors on May 15 at Istanbul’s Yenikapı Event Area.
SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿