FDI inflows surge 89 percent to $3 billion in first quarter

ISTANBUL

Türkiye attracted foreign direct investments worth $3 billion in the January-March period, according to a report by the International Investors Association (YASED).

The amount of FDI rose by 89 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of the year, the association said, citing the Central Bank figures.

It said the total amount of FDIs since 2002 reached $278 billion.

Some $1.8 billion worth of investments during the three-month period came as capital investment, increasing 40 percent year-on-year.

In the first three months of 2025, wholesale and retail trade had a 48 percent share in investment capital inflows worth $863 million.

In March alone, the foreign direct investments amounted to $1 billion, the association said.

Germany stood out as the leading source of FDI equity capital inflows to Türkiye in March, accounting for 21 percent, followed by France with 17 percent, the Netherlands with 12 percent, Austria with 10 percent and Azerbaijan with 7 percent.

In March 2025, equity capital inflows provided $441 million, while real estate acquisitions contributed $149 million, the association said, noting that real estate sales accounted for 14 percent of the total FDI inflows in the first quarter of 2025.