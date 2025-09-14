FDI inflows jump 33 percent to $8.4 billion in January–July

FDI inflows jump 33 percent to $8.4 billion in January–July

ISTANBUL
FDI inflows jump 33 percent to $8.4 billion in January–July

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Türkiye reached $8.4 billion in the first seven months of 2025, a 33 percent increase compared with the same period last year, according to the International Investors’ Association (YASED).

In July alone, the country attracted $2 billion in FDI, bringing the total since 2003 to $282 billion.

Of the July figure, $1.5 billion came via equity capital, $358 million from real estate sales to foreign nationals and $181 million through debt instruments. Divestments reduced the total by $7 million.

Equity capital inflows in July were dominated by the “manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco” sector, which accounted for 54 percent, or $814 million. The wholesale and retail trade sectors also performed strongly, drawing 24 percent of total equity capital inflows for the month and surpassing their previous cumulative levels.

The Netherlands was the leading source of equity capital inflows in July with a 60 percent share, followed by Germany at 13 percent, the United Arab Emirates at 10 percent, the United Kingdom at 3 percent and Japan at 2 percent.

European Union (EU-27) countries accounted for 79 percent of total equity capital investments in July, well above their historical average of 58 percent between 2003 and 2024. Middle Eastern countries followed with a 10 percent share.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany

Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany

    Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany

  2. Turkish FM meets with counterparts in Doha

    Turkish FM meets with counterparts in Doha

  3. Türkiye accuses Greek authorities of 'fueling enmity'

    Türkiye accuses Greek authorities of 'fueling enmity'

  4. Istanbul district mayor detained in corruption probe

    Istanbul district mayor detained in corruption probe

  5. Türkiye issues nationwide call to develop domestic nuclear reactor

    Türkiye issues nationwide call to develop domestic nuclear reactor
Recommended
Latest LNG deals to advance energy hub goals, say experts

Latest LNG deals to advance energy hub goals, say experts
Samsung signals new investment plans in Türkiye

Samsung signals new investment plans in Türkiye
Restaurants battle rising costs and ‘price gouging’ criticism

Restaurants battle rising costs and ‘price gouging’ criticism
Iraq signs $1bln investment deals with World Banks IFC

Iraq signs $1bln investment deals with World Bank's IFC
Fed poised for first 2025 rate cut amid rising political tension

Fed poised for first 2025 rate cut amid rising political tension
China unveils plan to stabilise auto sector growth

China unveils plan to 'stabilise' auto sector growth
WORLD US delegation discusses key transit route in Yerevan

US delegation discusses key transit route in Yerevan

A senior U.S. delegation visited Armenia this week to discuss a transit corridor, named after U.S. President Donal Trump and agreed under the recent Armenia–Azerbaijan peace deal, with an Armenian minister saying the project has now entered the “practical implementation” phase.

ECONOMY Latest LNG deals to advance energy hub goals, say experts

Latest LNG deals to advance energy hub goals, say experts

Türkiye has signed a series of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreements totaling 15 billion cubic meters (bcm), reinforcing its goal of becoming a regional energy hub while bolstering energy security and diversifying import sources.

SPORTS Türkiye reach EuroBasket final, set to face Germany

Türkiye reach EuroBasket final, set to face Germany

Türkiye will take on Germany in the EuroBasket 2025 final later on Sunday.

﻿