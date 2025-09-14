FDI inflows jump 33 percent to $8.4 billion in January–July

ISTANBUL

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Türkiye reached $8.4 billion in the first seven months of 2025, a 33 percent increase compared with the same period last year, according to the International Investors’ Association (YASED).

In July alone, the country attracted $2 billion in FDI, bringing the total since 2003 to $282 billion.

Of the July figure, $1.5 billion came via equity capital, $358 million from real estate sales to foreign nationals and $181 million through debt instruments. Divestments reduced the total by $7 million.

Equity capital inflows in July were dominated by the “manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco” sector, which accounted for 54 percent, or $814 million. The wholesale and retail trade sectors also performed strongly, drawing 24 percent of total equity capital inflows for the month and surpassing their previous cumulative levels.

The Netherlands was the leading source of equity capital inflows in July with a 60 percent share, followed by Germany at 13 percent, the United Arab Emirates at 10 percent, the United Kingdom at 3 percent and Japan at 2 percent.

European Union (EU-27) countries accounted for 79 percent of total equity capital investments in July, well above their historical average of 58 percent between 2003 and 2024. Middle Eastern countries followed with a 10 percent share.