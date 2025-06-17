FDI inflows into Türkiye surges 13 percent to $3.3 billion

ISTANBUL

Foreign direct investments (FDI) to Türkiye in the first four months of 2025 totaled $3.3 billion, according to data from the International Investors Association (YASED)

The figure rose 13 percent year-on-year from the same period of last year.

In the first four months of the year, the three countries that invested the most in Türkiye were Kazakhstan with $610 million, the Netherlands with $311 million and the United States with $201 million.

Since 2002, Türkiye has attracted a total of $278 billion in FDI. In April alone, Türkiye's FDI amounted to $408 million.

The FDI earnings garnered in April 2025 corresponded to 5 percent of the current account deficit during the same period, which stood at $7.87 billion.

In April, $327 million of the total FDI inflow was made up of debt instruments and $140 million of real estate sales to foreign nationals.

Investment liquidations had a downward effect worth $494 million in the same month.

While total investment capital inflows in April amounted to $435 million, financial and insurance activities had a 21.4 percent share with an investment inflow of $93 million. Specifically, $65 million of the $93 million investment was in the banking sector.

Textile and apparel manufacturing outperformed its previous cumulative performance and attracted 21.1 percent of investment capital inflows in the same period.

Wholesale and retail trade, with 19 percent, and professional, scientific, and technical activities, with 11 percent, were the other sectors with the highest number of investments.

The share of the ICT and metals industries in total was 5 percent each in April.

EU countries, which had a 58 percent share in the 2002-2024 period, had a 48 percent share in the fourth month of 2025.

In the same month, Middle Eastern countries were the second-largest investor region in Türkiye with a share of 18 percent.

In April, the Netherlands had the largest share at 28 percent, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 17 percent, Britain at 10 percent, France at 8 percent and the U.S. at 7 percent.