Fatih Terim accuses bank, manager in high-profile fraud case

ISTANBUL
Renowned Turkish coach Fatih Terim has, for the first time, provided testimony in a high-profile fraud case that implicates prominent football figures, casting blame on a bank and its manager.

Seçil Erzan, a former branch manager at private lender Denizbank, is accused of orchestrating a scheme that defrauded 21 individuals of approximately $44 million. The scheme promised significant returns from a purported "secret special fund."

The trial has captivated public attention, with media reports suggesting a network led by Terim encouraged others, including notable footballers Arda Turan and Fernando Muslera, to invest in the fraudulent fund.

In his much-anticipated statement to the court in the southwestern province of Muğla, Terim clarified that while he had talked about Erzan to his entourage as a caring and good banker, but that he had never persuaded or pressured any footballer to put money into the fund.

Terim accused the bank and its manager, Erzan, of exploiting his reputation and financial resources for their own gain.

"Seçil Erzan came, sometimes to the Florya Training Facilities in full view of everyone, sometimes to my home, and have me sign documents she brought in bulk. I never felt the need to scrutinize them and would sign them without hesitation.”

On occasions when I was traveling abroad, upon speaking or messaging with Mrs. Erzan, cash was even delivered to the airport. It wasn’t always Mrs. Erzan; other Denizbank employees would also come, bringing or taking money, sometimes collecting signatures, sometimes not,” he said.

Terim revealed that he did not transfer any funds to the fraudulent scheme, adding that he had discovered that $3 million, held in an investment account within the bank, had gone missing.

"After this scandal emerged, I had my accounts thoroughly examined. The investigation revealed significant discrepancies between the amounts I had deposited in and withdrawn from Denizbank."

Asserting that his connection to Erzan was purely personal and unrelated to any fraudulent fund, Terim called for the bank manager to be denied the benefits of leniency and to face due punishment.

Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds
