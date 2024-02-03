Fatih Karahan becomes new head of Türkiye's central bank

ANKARA

Fatih Karahan, a former senior economist at the U.S. online retail giant Amazon, was appointed as the new head of Türkiye's central bank to replace Hafize Gaye Erkan on Saturday, according to the Official Gazette.

Fatih Karahan's appointment follows the resignation of Erkan after less than a year in office.

"A major reputation assassination campaign has recently been organized against me," Erkan said in a social media statement announcing her resignation.

Karahan, born in 1982, has achieved the distinction of becoming one of the country's youngest Central Bank governors.

Karahan started his career as an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in 2012.

His official biography states that he also lectured at Columbia University and New York University.

In 2022, he became a senior economist at Amazon and was later appointed as the principal economist of the global retail giant.

He was appointed as Erkan's deputy at the central bank last July.