Fatih Karahan becomes new head of Türkiye's central bank

Fatih Karahan becomes new head of Türkiye's central bank

ANKARA
Fatih Karahan becomes new head of Türkiyes central bank

Fatih Karahan, a former senior economist at the U.S. online retail giant Amazon, was appointed as the new head of Türkiye's central bank to replace Hafize Gaye Erkan on Saturday, according to the Official Gazette.

Fatih Karahan's appointment follows the resignation of Erkan after less than a year in office.

"A major reputation assassination campaign has recently been organized against me," Erkan said in a social media statement announcing her resignation.

Karahan, born in 1982, has achieved the distinction of becoming one of the country's youngest Central Bank governors.

Karahan started his career as an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in 2012.

His official biography states that he also lectured at Columbia University and New York University.

In 2022, he became a senior economist at Amazon and was later appointed as the principal economist of the global retail giant.

He was appointed as Erkan's deputy at the central bank last July.

Governor,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from Thrones creators

Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from 'Thrones' creators
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from 'Thrones' creators

    Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from 'Thrones' creators

  2. Songs starting to disappear from TikTok

    Songs starting to disappear from TikTok

  3. Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

    Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

  4. Naver’s profit soars in fourth quarter

    Naver’s profit soars in fourth quarter

  5. Tourists to visit Hierapolis at night

    Tourists to visit Hierapolis at night
Recommended
OPEC+ sticks to its strategy to reduce output

OPEC+ sticks to its strategy to reduce output
Naver’s profit soars in fourth quarter

Naver’s profit soars in fourth quarter
As home ownership falls, industry looks for solutions

As home ownership falls, industry looks for solutions
Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul
Istanbul Airport aims to serve 85 mln passengers this year

Istanbul Airport aims to serve 85 mln passengers this year
‘Do not let others use your bank accounts’: Minister

‘Do not let others use your bank accounts’: Minister
WORLD Yemens Huthis claim missiles launched toward Israel

Yemen's Huthis claim missiles launched toward Israel

Yemeni Huthi rebels claimed on Friday they had launched a barrage of missiles toward Israel, after the Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile over the Red Sea.
ECONOMY Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices in Istanbul rose by 6.7 percent in January from a month earlier, accelerating from the 3.5 percent monthly increase recorded in December 2023.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿