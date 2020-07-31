Fatih Karagümrük moves to Turkish Süper Lig

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Istanbul club Fatih Karagümrük was promoted to Turkish Süper Lig next season after defeating Adana Demirspor on July 30 in Ankara.

Karagümrük received entry into Turkey's top football league Lig after winning 6-5 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in the second-tier TFF First league playoff final.

The team will be the sixth Istanbul side to compete in the Super League after Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş, Medipol Başakşehir and Kasımpaşa.

Hatayspor won the TFF First Lig and will be joined by second-place Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor in the top division.

