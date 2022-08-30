Father-son team devotes life to protecting ancient city of Aigai

  • August 30 2022 07:00:00

Father-son team devotes life to protecting ancient city of Aigai

MANİSA
Father-son team devotes life to protecting ancient city of Aigai

A father and son team has been keeping a watch against treasure hunters in the western province of Manisa’s ancient city of Aigai.

Ahmet Altanay, 78, who retired after serving as a watchman for 28 years in the ancient city of Aigai, is still guarding the ancient city against illegal excavations with his son, Yusuf Altanay, who is 53.

Despite his advancing age, he also provides voluntary guidance to visitors. Ahmet Altanay started to work as a guard in 1968 in the ancient city of Aigai, one of the 12 Ionian cities established in Western Anatolia.

With the support of the gendarmerie, he protected the ancient city from the illegal excavations of treasure hunters for 28 years. He also gives information about the city to visitors.

Stating that he had many difficulties while protecting the ancient city of Aiagai, Ahmet Altanay said: “People from all the surrounding neighborhoods flocked here. I started working here in such a situation. It was not easy to get the villagers out of the ancient city. There were also treasure hunters. I had a lot of difficulties. After I retired, I quit my job in the ancient city. My son, who works at the Manisa Museum, started working here for me,” he said.

Noting that he used the stones he took from the ancient city in the construction of his house, Ahmet Altanay said, “I built my house in 1963. I did not know its value, so I moved some stones from here to the village and used them in the construction of my house. Later, when I started working here, I realized what a big mistake it was.”

Appreciating the efforts of Ahmet Altanay, Yusuf Sezgin, the head of the Aigai excavation team, said, “We appreciate him as he has been protecting Aigai for 28 years. There is a great effort in this business. What we call a guard is someone who works eight hours a day and ends his shift, but he spent 28 years of his life here. I consider him the protector, the hero of the city. He and his son, Yusuf Altanay, still continue to protect the ancient city in the same way.”

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Ankara issues travel warning for Iraq due to growing unrest

Ankara issues travel warning for Iraq due to growing unrest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye’s exports up 13.4 percent in July

    Türkiye’s exports up 13.4 percent in July

  2. Turkey’s functioning market economy passes democracy test

    Turkey’s functioning market economy passes democracy test

  3. Turkish Airlines limits domestic flights

    Turkish Airlines limits domestic flights

  4. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  5. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community
Recommended
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day
Ancient Iranian rug tradition gets makeover as sales sink

Ancient Iranian rug tradition gets makeover as sales sink
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift lead MTV Video Music Awards

Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift lead MTV Video Music Awards
‘The Invitation’ tops weekend at box office

‘The Invitation’ tops weekend at box office
Notting Hill Carnival returns to London streets after hiatus

Notting Hill Carnival returns to London streets after hiatus
Princess Diana’s sporty Ford Escort sells for $866,000

Princess Diana’s sporty Ford Escort sells for $866,000
WORLD Ukraine launches offensive in south, IAEA team head to nuclear plant

Ukraine launches offensive in south, IAEA team head to nuclear plant

Ukrainian forces pressed their counter-offensive to retake the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson, while a team of UN experts were en route to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant which was targeted by fresh shelling over the weekend.
ECONOMY ‘Quiet quitting’ raising a din in stressful US workplaces

‘Quiet quitting’ raising a din in stressful US workplaces

They are drawing a line at the 40-hour work week, limiting after-hours calls and emails and generally, if softly, saying “no” more often: Some American workers are embracing the concept of “quiet quitting” as they push back against what some see as the stifling trap of constant connectivity.

SPORTS Paralympic athlete eyes gold in 2023 World Championship

Paralympic athlete eyes gold in 2023 World Championship

After bagging three gold and two bronze medals in world championships in a decade, paralympian athlete Zübeyde Süpürgeci now eyes winning a gold medal in the World Para Athletic Championships in Paris in July 2023.