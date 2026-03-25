Fatal traffic accidents during Eid holiday fall sharply

ANKARA

The Interior Ministry has reported a marked decline in fatal accidents during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, citing improved compliance with traffic rules.

In a statement released via social media, the ministry said the rate of fatal road accidents fell by 39.5 percent, while deaths at the scene decreased by 29.5 percent compared to the four-day Eid period in 2023.

According to data compiled by the General Directorate of Security and the Gendarmerie General Command, 2,753 traffic accidents were recorded nationwide. A total of 31 people lost their lives, while 4,861 others were injured.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu noted that traffic volumes surged significantly during the holiday period. Between March 18 and 22, more than 12.3 million vehicles used highways and major bridges.

He added that state-operated highways, along with Istanbul’s Fatih Sultan Mehmet and 15 July Martyrs bridges, were toll-free between March 19 and 22, contributing to increased mobility, which began intensifying a day before the holiday officially started.