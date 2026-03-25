Fatal traffic accidents during Eid holiday fall sharply

Fatal traffic accidents during Eid holiday fall sharply

ANKARA
Fatal traffic accidents during Eid holiday fall sharply

The Interior Ministry has reported a marked decline in fatal accidents during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, citing improved compliance with traffic rules.

In a statement released via social media, the ministry said the rate of fatal road accidents fell by 39.5 percent, while deaths at the scene decreased by 29.5 percent compared to the four-day Eid period in 2023.

 

According to data compiled by the General Directorate of Security and the Gendarmerie General Command, 2,753 traffic accidents were recorded nationwide. A total of 31 people lost their lives, while 4,861 others were injured.

 

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu noted that traffic volumes surged significantly during the holiday period. Between March 18 and 22, more than 12.3 million vehicles used highways and major bridges.

 

He added that state-operated highways, along with Istanbul’s Fatih Sultan Mehmet and 15 July Martyrs bridges, were toll-free between March 19 and 22, contributing to increased mobility, which began intensifying a day before the holiday officially started.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran war speeds tie-up between tech start-ups and US military

Iran war speeds tie-up between tech start-ups and US military
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran war speeds tie-up between tech start-ups and US military

    Iran war speeds tie-up between tech start-ups and US military

  2. China backs Türkiye’s role as regional tensions escalate

    China backs Türkiye’s role as regional tensions escalate

  3. Hezbollah rejects truce talks as Israel presses Lebanon strikes

    Hezbollah rejects truce talks as Israel presses Lebanon strikes

  4. Israel strikes Iran as Trump says Tehran wants deal to end war

    Israel strikes Iran as Trump says Tehran wants deal to end war

  5. Century-old houses in Sillyon to be opened to tourism

    Century-old houses in Sillyon to be opened to tourism
Recommended
China backs Türkiye’s role as regional tensions escalate

China backs Türkiye’s role as regional tensions escalate
Türkiye bans harmful imagery in food packaging to protect children

Türkiye bans harmful imagery in food packaging to protect children
World’s first olive oil library set to launch in Aegean city

World’s first olive oil library set to launch in Aegean city
Survey shows 80 pct of Turkish university students experience bullying

Survey shows 80 pct of Turkish university students experience bullying
Türkiye rolls out ‘DNA-like’ digital IDs for 600,000 artifacts

Türkiye rolls out ‘DNA-like’ digital IDs for 600,000 artifacts
More businessmen, celebrities detained in latest drug probe wave

More businessmen, celebrities detained in latest drug probe wave
Türkiye signs key deal with UK on Eurofighter partnership

Türkiye signs key deal with UK on Eurofighter partnership
WORLD Hezbollah rejects truce talks as Israel presses Lebanon strikes

Hezbollah rejects truce talks as Israel presses Lebanon strikes

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said Wednesday that negotiating with Israel under fire would amount to "surrender" for Lebanon, as Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu said his forces were "expanding" a "buffer zone" in Lebanon.

ECONOMY Iran war speeds tie-up between tech start-ups and US military

Iran war speeds tie-up between tech start-ups and US military

The Mideast war has highlighted the newfound alliance between the tech sector and the U.S. military after decades of strained relations, displaying a synergy that investors see as a potential gold mine.

SPORTS Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Anfield will brace for another high-stakes European night on March 18 as Liverpool looks to overturn a narrow deficit against Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.  
﻿