Faruk Yalçın Zoo awaits visitors after two-month hiatus due to COVID-19

KOCAELİ

Located in the northwestern province of Kocaeli’s Darıca district, Faruk Yalçın Zoo, which was closed in December 2020, due to the pandemic, opened its gates once again as of Feb. 8, waiting to welcome visitors.

“The zoo is home to more than 2,000 animals. The visitors will be able to see most of them,” said Simge Çelik Atasoy, the deputy general manager of the zoo, on Feb. 7.

Due to the coronavirus measures, guests will only be able to visit open spaces in the zoo, and the indoor divisions will remain closed.

“We will not allow visitors in herpetariums where reptiles live and the aquariums in the zoo,” Atasoy told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The zoo, which is frequently visited by families with their children, is also home to endangered species.

“While the zoo was closed, we really worked hard for its reopening,” Atasoy added.

All the areas were cleaned, and communal areas were disinfected regularly.



The deputy manager also made a special invitation to children, saying, “Now we are open. We wait for our visitors. But, especially, we are ready to present good times to our children.”

Single person entry to the zoo starts from 49 Turkish Liras ($6.9) a ticket. However, the entrance price for families starts from 136 liras ($19.2) depending on the size of the family.