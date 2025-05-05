Far right tops Romania's presidential rerun, to face pro-EU candidate in run-off

BUCHAREST

Presidential candidate George Simion addresses supporters via video link after polls closed for the first round of the country's presidential election redo in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Romania's far-right candidate George Simion took a comfortable lead in Sunday's first round of presidential elections, near-final results for the rerun of last year's annulled ballot showed.

The closely watched rerun could potentially herald a foreign policy shift in the EU country of 19 million, which has become a key pillar of NATO since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

With 99 percent of ballots counted, nationalist AUR party leader Simion — a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump — was leading with 40.5 percent of the vote.

He will face off against pro-EU Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan in the May 18 run-off, who surged to second place at 20.9 percent, narrowly booting out governing coalition candidate Crin Antonescu at 20.3.

"Together we made history today," said Simion in a video message broadcast at his party's headquarters as euphoric supporters chanted "Out with the thieves, let patriots come".

Political science professor Sergiu Miscoiu told AFP that Simion now faced the uphill task of converting his lead into a win in the run-off, predicting that it would be a close race.

Other experts however have pointed to divisions within the pro-EU camp after a campaign marked by virulent accusations and dirty tricks.

'MAGA President'

In all, 11 presidential hopefuls were vying for the post which, while largely ceremonial carries some influence in foreign policy.

The rerun follows the cancellation of last year's vote won by NATO critic Calin Georgescu.

He was barred from the rerun vote after authorities noted a massive TikTok campaign and issued claims of Russian interference, sparking sometimes violent protests.

Georgescu was replaced by 38-year-old Simion, who often dons a cap with the U.S. president's slogan "Make America Great Again". He said he hoped to become Romania's "MAGA president".

"It's time to take our country back," said the barred Georgescu after casting his ballot alongside Simion in Mogosoaia, on the outskirts of Bucharest.

"We are here with a single mission: to return to democracy — and bring justice to Romania," said Simion, who campaigned on a promise to put Romania first.

Many voters clearly wanted change on Sunday. Robert Teodoroiu told AFP he hoped that this time his ballot would count after last year's vote was annulled.

"I'm trying my luck again," said the 37-year-old driver in Bucharest.

Voter turnout stood at about 53 percent when polls closed.

Simion has largely campaigned online, partly in a bid to woo Romania's influential overseas voters. While describing himself as "more moderate" than Georgescu, he shares his aversion to what he calls "Brussels' unelected bureaucrats".

Simion accuses EU officials of having meddled in Romania's elections and has vowed to restore his country's "dignity" within the bloc.

While frequently denouncing Russia, he opposes sending military aid to Ukraine and wants Romania to reduce support for Ukrainian refugees.

His campaign found favour with 67-year-old Stela Ivan, who hopes a far-right president would bring "change" to Romania after decades dominated by the same political parties since the end of Communism.

Another voter, 52-year-old nurse Silvia Tomescu, said she hoped for a "better life, higher wages and a president" who "will not side with Russia".

Under scrutiny

Pro-European coalition candidate Crin Antonescu campaigned on a promise to offer stability, while Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan vowed to fight the "corrupt" and "arrogant" political elite.

Simion promised on Sunday that if he became president, he would get Georgescu into power, citing three ways he might achieve that: "a referendum, early elections or forming a coalition in parliament that would appoint him Prime Minister".

Following the ballot's shock annulment — a rare move in the EU — the rerun was held under close scrutiny.

Thousands in Romania have protested in recent months against the annulled vote, denouncing it as a "coup". U.S. Vice President JD Vance also condemned the decision.

Authorities have stepped up preventive measures as well as cooperation with TikTok, saying they are committed to "fair and transparent" elections.

While the far right alleged "multiple signs of fraud", the government pointed to various disinformation campaigns it said were "new attempts at manipulation and interference by state actors".