Far-right party leader stands trial on charges of insulting president

ISTANBUL
Judges on April 29 held the first hearing in the case against far-right Victory Party leader Ümit Özdağ, who stands trial on charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and faces up to four years in prison.

This is one of two separate cases involving the far-right politician. In the insult case, Özdağ is being tried without arrest.

However, he has been in pre-trial detention since January in a separate case, in which he is accused of inciting public unrest through his rhetoric during anti-Syrian refugee incidents that took place in the central province of Kayseri in July 2024. Known for his anti-immigrant stance, Özdağ has frequently called for the deportation of refugees.

He is expected to appear before the court in that case for the first time on June 11.

At the April 29 hearing, Özdağ argued that insulting the president is a serious offense and should not be the subject of arbitrary prosecutions.

Özdağ told judges that his criticism was directed not “at the president as head of state, but rather at Erdoğan as the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) chair” — a distinction he asserted placed his remarks within the bounds of legitimate political critique.

“The subject of the disagreement is Turkish history and the country’s present. I did not insult President Erdoğan. I criticized the policies of AKP leader Erdoğan, which I believe harm the Turkish nation’s faith, history and culture,” Özdağ said, as quoted by state-run Anadolu Agency.

“These are political statements protected under freedom of expression. At the time of my criticism, Erdoğan was prime minister, not president. So technically, my words were directed at the prime minister’s policies.”

Özdağ requested his acquittal on the grounds that his statements did not exceed the boundaries of political criticism.

Following his testimony, both Özdağ’s lawyers and Erdoğan’s legal team presented their arguments. The court adjourned the trial until Sept. 10.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel was also present in the courtroom to follow the hearing.

Security was tight around the courthouse, with a heavy police presence. The hearing attracted strong media interest, with many journalists following the proceedings on-site.

