‘Fancy Women’ rewrite rules of cycling

‘Fancy Women’ rewrite rules of cycling

Ece Çelik- İZMİR
‘Fancy Women’ rewrite rules of cycling

The “Fancy Women Bike Ride” event, which set out in the Aegean province of İzmir to encourage women to ride bicycles and spread the idea of car-free cities, has left behind its 10th year.

Women wearing big glasses, flashy hats and smiles on their faces greet people on bicycles on the streets in several cities in the tour organized by history teacher Sema Gür and her friend, Pınar Pinzutti, every September.

Gür and Pinzuitti won the United Nations Bicycle Special Award for their bike ride, which took place in 200 cities in 25 countries this year.

Gür, who learned to ride a bicycle at the age of 39, realized that the number of women in the bicycle tours she participated in was very few.

“When I asked one of the male participants about this situation, I received a disturbing answer that women slow down men. While I was making jokes about this answer with my other female friends, an idea struck me that if they are doing a man-to-man tour, we will fancy up and take a slow tour,” Gür said.

“People generally consider a movement as an activity where we shouted out. We thought of reverse corner activism. We said let’s smile, let’s show that we exist with our bike,” Gür added.

Stating that they decided to change the rules of cycling, which is a quite male-dominated area, Pinzutti pointed out that “Fancy Women” introduced rules such as not going fast, dressing up and waving around.

“We decided to rewrite the rules with Sema and set out to increase the number of women on bicycles.”

Pinzutti noted that though they expected a few women to participate in the tour, after the announcement on social media, about 250 women came to the place where the tour began.

Turkish,

ECONOMY Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips

Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips
MOST POPULAR

  1. Protesting Iranian actors and director released on bail

    Protesting Iranian actors and director released on bail

  2. Türkiye exports high-tech defense products to NATO: Erdoğan

    Türkiye exports high-tech defense products to NATO: Erdoğan

  3. Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

    Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

  4. US regulators sue to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision

    US regulators sue to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision

  5. Over 130,000 Ukrainians visit Antalya

    Over 130,000 Ukrainians visit Antalya
Recommended
Sanction-hit Russian tourists head to Uludağ

Sanction-hit Russian tourists head to Uludağ
Turkish woman becomes Kuwait’s first female captain pilot

Turkish woman becomes Kuwait’s first female captain pilot
Students draw pictures of drought in Lake Van

Students draw pictures of drought in Lake Van
Ministry launches biogas project in 17 cities

Ministry launches biogas project in 17 cities
Personal doctors to care citizens over 85: Minister

Personal doctors to care citizens over 85: Minister
Greece continues to increase tension, defense minister says

Greece continues to increase tension, defense minister says
WORLD NASA capsule Orion splashes down after record-setting lunar voyage

NASA capsule Orion splashes down after record-setting lunar voyage

NASA's Orion space capsule splashed down safely in the Pacific on Dec. 11, completing the Artemis 1 mission - a more than 25-day journey around the Moon with an eye to returning humans there in just a few years.
ECONOMY Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips

Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips

Tulips and bitcoin have both been associated with financial bubbles in their time, but in a giant greenhouse near Amsterdam the Dutch are trying to make them work together.
SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.