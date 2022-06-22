Famous actor de Niro to visit Istanbul for restaurant check

ISTANBUL

Hollywood star Robert de Niro will be in Istanbul on June 26 for a one-day visit to “make inspections” on his world-renowned restaurant chain, Nobu.

The 78-year-old actor will come with his two business partners, Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa and producer Meir Teper.

Flying from London with a private jet, de Niro will also be accompanied by a film crew, who will be filming a documentary about the restaurant.

De Niro opened the first Nobu restaurant, named after his business partner, the Japanese chef, in 1994. Now, there are some 51 Nobu restaurants across the world, including two in Türkiye, one in Istanbul and the other in the Aegean tourism hub Bodrum.

The famous actor will stay in the hotel in which the “Nobu Istanbul” is located and will leave the next day, on June 27.

“Nobu Istanbul” was opened on July 2021, but the famous actor could not attend the opening ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nobu Istanbul”s Turkish investor Baran Süzer visited de Niro in his house in New York, the U.S., last year and invited the celebrity to visit Istanbul.

“I love Türkiye and I really wonder Nobu Istanbul,” de Niro told the Turkish businessman, the Turkish media outlets reported quoting the American actor.