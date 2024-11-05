Family physicians begin 3-day work stoppage

ISTANBUL

Doctors and other healthcare professionals working in Türkiye’s family health centers, which provide first-step care services, began a three-day work stoppage on Nov. 5.

The protest stems from pay cuts imposed on family health center employees, which were partially offset by a new incentive scheme.

Primary care physicians receive the lowest salaries among doctors in Türkiye. Under the new arrangement, up to 30 percent of their income is subject to cuts. To compensate, a new incentive system offers additional pay based on the number of patients treated by each doctor.

The Turkish Medical Association argued that the regulation values quantity over quality of care and undermines job and income security for physicians.

In a statement, the association noted that family doctors should receive a single salary component that would be reflected in their retirement benefits.

“Any income contribution should not exceed 20 percent and should be linked to a performance model rewarding the quality of services provided,” it said.

The medical body also said it would support the Family Physicians’ Associations Federation, which held the strike scheduled for Nov. 5-7.

Nurses and midwives are joining doctors in the walkout, though the total number of participants remains unclear.