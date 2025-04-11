Family of murdered teen receives new threats

ISTANBUL

The family of a Turkish-Italian boy who was fatally stabbed on Jan. 24 continues to receive death threats even after the first court appearance of the perpetrators.

Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi, 15, was killed in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district by two peers in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The first hearing in the trial of the two juvenile suspects took place on April 10.

The family’s lawyer, Rezan Epözdemir, said the boy’s relatives have endured a series of threats in the two months since the murder, allegedly from individuals connected to the assailants.

Just hours before the court session, Minguzzi’s grave was desecrated. The next day, Epözdemir shared screenshots of new threatening messages the family received.

“Soon we’ll be with you and at your son’s coffin. Be prepared," one message warned.

The killing — carried out by strangers with no apparent motive — has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for legal reform.

The suspects, who were previously held in juvenile detention centers in Kayseri and Samsun, were transferred to Maltepe Prison in Istanbul ahead of the proceedings.

In a recent meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the victim’s family urged that the suspects be tried as adults.

Turkish law limits the sentence for minors to a maximum of 24 years. Under current legislation, life sentences are precluded for individuals under 18.