Family Ministry to provide training for Turks in Germany

Family Ministry to provide training for Turks in Germany

ANKARA
Family Ministry to provide training for Turks in Germany

The Family and Social Services Ministry will hold online educational seminars for Turkish citizens living in Germany on April 12-13 as part of its intense efforts to strengthen family structures and raise awareness about the importance of family values.

According to an official statement, the ministry continues its efforts to implement various activities that support family well-being and socio-cultural development, offering a series of educational programs to Turkish citizens.

Organized within this direction, the seminars will focus on key topics such as the past and present of Turkish families in Germany, family communication, marriage and family life, the impact of media and the internet on families, child and adolescent psychology, addiction prevention and foster parenting.

The entire event will be held fully online to ensure accessibility, with experts from the Turkish Communications Directorate and the Green Crescent Society leading the sessions.

These seminars are a part of the ministry’s “Year of the Family” events — Türkiye proclaimed 2025 as the “Year of the Family” in an effort to preserve family values.

This development came after the nation witnessed a significant drop in its overall fertility rate, reaching its lowest recorded level of 1.51 in 2023, according to official data.

This figure falls considerably short of the replacement level of 2.1, the threshold at which a population maintains equilibrium without shrinking. Since 2016, Türkiye’s fertility rate has persistently remained below this renewal benchmark, prompting relevant authorities to carry out a thorough examination of the causes and potential solutions.

With this objective, the ministry officials continue to plan a wide array of events across the country and beyond to reach even Turkish citizens living abroad.

Family Ministry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
LATEST NEWS

  1. US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

    US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

  2. Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

    Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

  3. Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

    Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

  4. A daring viewpoint

    A daring viewpoint

  5. Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

    Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Recommended
Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Yerlikaya reports 343 detained amid protests over İmamoğlus arrest

Yerlikaya reports 343 detained amid protests over İmamoğlu's arrest
Trump considers lifting sanctions, selling F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye: Report

Trump considers lifting sanctions, selling F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye: Report
Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iraqi consulate in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iraqi consulate in Istanbul
VP Yılmaz warns against provocative rhetoric

VP Yılmaz warns against 'provocative rhetoric'
Türkiye stepping up diplomatic push for Gaza ceasefire: Erdoğan

Türkiye stepping up diplomatic push for Gaza ceasefire: Erdoğan
WORLD US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

The United States said Friday it was terminating the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, giving them weeks to leave the country.
ECONOMY Germanys huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday gave the final seal of approval to a massive spending package to build up the military and overhaul infrastructure.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿