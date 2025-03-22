Family Ministry to provide training for Turks in Germany

ANKARA

The Family and Social Services Ministry will hold online educational seminars for Turkish citizens living in Germany on April 12-13 as part of its intense efforts to strengthen family structures and raise awareness about the importance of family values.

According to an official statement, the ministry continues its efforts to implement various activities that support family well-being and socio-cultural development, offering a series of educational programs to Turkish citizens.

Organized within this direction, the seminars will focus on key topics such as the past and present of Turkish families in Germany, family communication, marriage and family life, the impact of media and the internet on families, child and adolescent psychology, addiction prevention and foster parenting.

The entire event will be held fully online to ensure accessibility, with experts from the Turkish Communications Directorate and the Green Crescent Society leading the sessions.

These seminars are a part of the ministry’s “Year of the Family” events — Türkiye proclaimed 2025 as the “Year of the Family” in an effort to preserve family values.

This development came after the nation witnessed a significant drop in its overall fertility rate, reaching its lowest recorded level of 1.51 in 2023, according to official data.

This figure falls considerably short of the replacement level of 2.1, the threshold at which a population maintains equilibrium without shrinking. Since 2016, Türkiye’s fertility rate has persistently remained below this renewal benchmark, prompting relevant authorities to carry out a thorough examination of the causes and potential solutions.

With this objective, the ministry officials continue to plan a wide array of events across the country and beyond to reach even Turkish citizens living abroad.