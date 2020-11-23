Fallen soldiers of Russian White Army commemorated in quiet ceremony

  • November 23 2020 10:48:00

Fallen soldiers of Russian White Army commemorated in quiet ceremony

GELİBOLU
Fallen soldiers of Russian White Army commemorated in quiet ceremony

Tens of thousands of Russian White Army soldiers, who fled from the Bolshevik Revolution and took refuge in Turkey 100 years ago, have been commemorated in a quiet ceremony in the Aegean province of Çanakkale’s Gelibolu.

Gelibolu Mayor Mustafa Özacar, Russian-Turkish Friendship House Chairman Erol Uğurlu, Crimean Tatar Cultural Associations Federation Chairman Ünver Sel and Russian nationals living in the city attended the memorial ceremony.

The ceremony, which started with the Turkish and Russian delegation laying carnations and flowers at the monument, continued with a religious ritual directed by priest Iuri Sergeev.

Later, the museum in the backyard of the monument was visited and the memorial book was signed.

Speaking at the event, Özacar said that Gelibolu has an important place in the history of Russian-Turkish relations, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

“We left our carnations in the name of friendship to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Russians who lived here and became the symbol of Turkish-Russian friendship,” Özacar noted, adding that the grand ceremony was canceled as part of the COVID-19 outbreak measures.

The message of Russia’s Ambassador to Ankara, Alexei Yerhov, was also read during the ceremony.

Last week, 100 saplings were planted around the monument where the ceremony took place in memory of the arrival of 30,000 White Army soldiers who settled in the city after fleeing from Crimea.

Another religious ritual was also held at the Church of St. Konstantin and Elena in Istanbul on Nov. 22 at the initiative of Gelibolu Grandchildren’s Istanbul Representative Aydın İbrahimov, Institute of Political Analysis Director Anjelika Zaharova and priest Georgiy Sergeyev.

In November 1920, around 150,000 White Army troops and civilians, which includes Russians, Ukrainians, Georgians, Don Cossacks, Kalmyks, Circassians, Turkmens, Armenians, Georgians, Greeks and Jews, under the command of Russian General Pyotr Vrangel were brought from Crimea to Istanbul.

While some from the army that came to Istanbul reached Gelibolu, the Russian soldiers who could complete the journey remained in the city until May 1923.

After the journey, during which some soldiers lost their lives due to hunger, cold, illness and wounds, a monument was erected for the dead soldiers and a monument was opened on June 16, 1921.

While the monument was removed after it was destroyed by a magnitude-6.6 earthquake in 1949, a renovated new one was opened on May 17, 2008.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan dismisses calls for release of jailed businessman Kavala, politician Demirtaş

    Erdoğan dismisses calls for release of jailed businessman Kavala, politician Demirtaş

  2. Actor makes 60 liras in half hour in guise of beggar

    Actor makes 60 liras in half hour in guise of beggar

  3. Turkish troops ready for deployment in Azerbaijan: Turkish Defense Ministry

    Turkish troops ready for deployment in Azerbaijan: Turkish Defense Ministry

  4. Chinese virus vaccine on its way to Turkey, says health minister

    Chinese virus vaccine on its way to Turkey, says health minister

  5. More than 7,300 foreigners granted Turkish citizenship since 2017

    More than 7,300 foreigners granted Turkish citizenship since 2017
Recommended
Greek-led EU mission illegally searches Turkish ship

Greek-led EU mission illegally searches Turkish ship
Turkish defense minister expresses will for close cooperation with new US administration

Turkish defense minister expresses will for close cooperation with new US administration
Seraphim Angel appears as scaffold dismantled in Hagia Sophia

Seraphim Angel appears as scaffold dismantled in Hagia Sophia
Chinese virus vaccine on its way to Turkey, says health minister

Chinese virus vaccine on its way to Turkey, says health minister
Syrian girl hopes to walk again in Turkey

Syrian girl hopes to walk again in Turkey
Turkey deported nearly 9,000 foreign terrorists so far

Turkey deported nearly 9,000 foreign terrorists so far
WORLD AstraZeneca, Oxford say virus vaccine shows 70% efficacy

AstraZeneca, Oxford say virus vaccine shows 70% efficacy

British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Nov. 23 said their jointly-developed vaccine against COVID-19 has shown "an average efficacy of 70 percent" in trials.
ECONOMY Turkey welcomes 11.2 mln foreign tourists in 10 months

Turkey welcomes 11.2 mln foreign tourists in 10 months

Turkey welcomed some 11.2 million foreign visitors during the first 10 months of 2020, the country’s Culture and Tourism Ministry said on Nov. 23.
SPORTS Trabzonspor wins first game with new coach

Trabzonspor wins first game with new coach

Trabzonspor won its first game under its new coach, Abdullah Avcı, 1-0 against Erzurumspor in the Turkish Süper Lig on Nov. 22, ending a five-game winless streak.