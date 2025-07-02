Facing poor demand, hotels offer bargain deals to draw holidaymakers

ISTANBUL

As domestic tourists push back against soaring prices, hotels are resorting to slashing rates to revive summer demand.

Facing lower occupancy due to high-season sticker shock, hotels across Türkiye have rolled out aggressive discount campaigns in a bid to lure local vacationers. Some establishments are offering discounts of up to 30 percent, while others have launched deals, such as “One Night On Us,” to sweeten the offer.

Despite the seasonal slowdown, hotels are currently operating at average occupancy rates of 70–80 percent, according to the representatives of the tourism industry.

They acknowledge that deep price cuts have become widespread across the sector.

“Even the most luxurious hotels had to join the discount wave this year,” industry insiders noted.

While many people long for a summer escape, the cost of a one-week vacation for two — including travel, accommodation and meals — can range between 70,000 and 100,000 Turkish Liras ($2,500). Such steep prices have made getaways unattainable for many.

Hotels are continuing to expand their early booking campaigns, offering even greater discounts to attract cost-conscious holidaymakers.

Hotels in some regions reached full occupancy during the Eid holiday period, fueled by high-spending travelers. But this is not the case anymore.

According to Hamit Kuk, the chief adviser at the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), this summer's tourism performance is lagging behind last year's.

“We had discounts last year too, but by July we had entered the normal high season,” Kuk noted. “This year, however, we're still seeing significant discounts even into July and August,” he said.

Kuk added that for key markets like Europe and Russia, discounts range from 10 percent to as much as 30 percent, while reductions offered to domestic holidaymakers tend to be shorter in duration.

He stressed the crucial role that food and beverage services play in shaping the overall tourism experience — particularly for European and Russian visitors, saying that the pricing policies of restaurants and beach venues in tourist hotspots are increasingly influencing travel decisions.

“These travelers [Russians and Europeans] are informed consumers. They do their research before visiting a country,” Kuk noted, adding that even social media influencers have begun sharing receipt breakdowns online.

“Once a reputation for being expensive takes hold, it’s hard to shake. It could cost us at least 15 percent of our tourist base,” he warned.

Highlighting the sector’s challenges amid regional instability, Murat Göktuğ Aksu, board chair of JRO Yatırım, stated that conflicts such as the war between Russia and Ukraine have led to a significant drop in tourist numbers from both countries.

“The war between Israel and Iran is also adversely affecting the flow of tourists from those regions,” he added.