Face masks replace threads on wish trees on Istanbul island

  • August 08 2020 07:01:00

Face masks replace threads on wish trees on Istanbul island

ISTANBUL
Face masks replace threads on wish trees on Istanbul island

It’s an ancient tradition that’s gotten a contemporary update, yet many are not happy: In these coronavirus times, visitors to the Azap (Torment) Slope by the Aya Yorgi Church on Büyükada have begun hanging face masks on trees, instead of the more traditional threads, to make a wish.

“Inevitably, our children come into contact [with the masks]. We saw it while coming; I wish it weren’t like this. We’re harming nature,” said Nuray Ekin, a visitor from the northwestern province of Sakarya.

Since pandemic restrictions ended, hundreds of people have been flocking every day to the Aya Yorgi Church on Yüce Hill, Büyükada’s highest point at 204 meters. Those who want to reach the church and the unique view climb the steep and challenging Azap Slope for minutes.

And though they are forbidden from doing so, people have long tied threads and pieces of cloth to the trees along in the belief that their wishes will come true if the threads hanging on the trees do not fall off until their next visit.

These days, however, the threads have given way to medical masks and wet wipes that threaten both the environment and human health.

“I saw that masks that are not very beneficial – or are even harmful to the environment – are being tied along this road and in many parts of the island,” said Murat Bozdemir, a visitor to the island, the largest of Istanbul’s Princes’ Islands.

“Since I am an environmentally friendly person, I didn’t like this,” he added.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Central Bank acts swiftly to make lira more attractive

    Central Bank acts swiftly to make lira more attractive

  2. Turkey enters a tough new period  

    Turkey enters a tough new period  

  3. Erdoğan announces resumption of Turkey energy search in eastern Med

    Erdoğan announces resumption of Turkey energy search in eastern Med

  4. Only heir of Turkey’s ‘queen of brothels’ dies

    Only heir of Turkey’s ‘queen of brothels’ dies

  5. Ankara says Greece-Egypt deal on eastern Mediterranean ‘null, void’

    Ankara says Greece-Egypt deal on eastern Mediterranean ‘null, void’
Recommended
Baby’s back: New ’Dirty Dancing’ movie confirmed

Baby’s back: New ’Dirty Dancing’ movie confirmed
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to film his movie in Turkey

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to film his movie in Turkey
Lake Hazar in Turkey’s east attracts holidaymakers

Lake Hazar in Turkey’s east attracts holidaymakers

Over half of long-awaited Istanbul cultural center done

Over half of long-awaited Istanbul cultural center done
Beethovens 5th plays at Montreal airport drive-in

Beethoven's 5th plays at Montreal airport 'drive-in'

AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks

AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks
WORLD Virus aid talks collapse in US

Virus aid talks collapse in US

A last-ditch effort by Democrats to revive Capitol Hill talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money collapsed in disappointment at week’s end, making it increasingly likely that Washington gridlock will mean more hardship for millions of people who are losing enhanced jobless benefits and further damage for an economy pummeled by the still-raging coronavirus.
ECONOMY Turkish firm enters worlds leading cybersecurity list

Turkish firm enters world's leading cybersecurity list

Turkish tech firm Kron on Aug. 6 was listed as a leader in the field of cybersecurity, according to the latest report of a major international research and advisory company.
SPORTS Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

European football's governing body said on Aug. 7 that Turkish football club Galatasaray complied with financial targets for last season. 