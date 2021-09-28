Face masks add to sea pollution at popular resort

  • September 28 2021 07:00:00

Face masks add to sea pollution at popular resort

ANTALYA
Face masks add to sea pollution at popular resort

The pandemic has been adding a new unwelcome element to sea pollution off Antalya, a resort city in Turkey’s Mediterranean region.

A group of divers has reported a rise in the number of face masks and personal protective equipment shields being collected from the seabed.

Diving on the edge of the “world-famous” cliffs of the city, athletes from the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation captured the pollution under the water with a camera.

İsa Alemdar, the provincial representative of the organization, said that they frequently come across disposable masks and gloves, as well as paintbrushes, plastic bottles, beverage cans, nylon and bags, while diving.

Discarded face masks and plastic gloves washing up on shorelines and littering the sea bed threaten the natural life and the ecosystem in the sea, according to Alemdar.

Stressing that masks and gloves do not easily disappear in nature, Alemdar stated that they collect garbage by scanning 1,000 square meters of an area starting from 10 meters to 30 meters deep.

Capturing the pollution underwater with his camera, Erkut Tanyar said that the scene that he witnessed was frightening.

Belgian diver Najama Laforce, who collected masks from the seabed, expressed that he was not surprised by the pollution he saw.

WORLD Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats narrow win

Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats' narrow win
MOST POPULAR

  1. Authentic Cuban restaurant opens in Istanbul

    Authentic Cuban restaurant opens in Istanbul

  2. Turkey pledges support for stability of region on first anniversary of Karabakh war

    Turkey pledges support for stability of region on first anniversary of Karabakh war

  3. Emlak Konut plans to rake up Turkey’s property market

    Emlak Konut plans to rake up Turkey’s property market

  4. Turkey’s largest tech event ends with dazzling shows

    Turkey’s largest tech event ends with dazzling shows

  5. Shop of UNESCO award-winning filigree master robbed

    Shop of UNESCO award-winning filigree master robbed
Recommended
Turkey to ratify Paris Agreement by Glasgow summit in November: Erdoğan

Turkey to ratify Paris Agreement by Glasgow summit in November: Erdoğan
No talks until Turkish Cyprus’ equal status recognized: Tatar

No talks until Turkish Cyprus’ equal status recognized: Tatar
Greece has no intention of arms race with Turkey: Mitsotakis

Greece has no intention of arms race with Turkey: Mitsotakis
Air pollution blamed for 45,000 premature deaths in 2018

Air pollution blamed for 45,000 premature deaths in 2018
Exhibition shows newly-revealed photos of major Turkish victory

Exhibition shows newly-revealed photos of major Turkish victory
Amendment to armament regulation raises concerns

Amendment to armament regulation raises concerns
WORLD Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats narrow win

Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats' narrow win

Germany is headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives insisted on Sept. 27 on trying to form a government even after losing to the Social Democrats in a tight race.
ECONOMY Turkish gas find to help raise output to 25 percent of EU capacity: Minister

Turkish gas find to help raise output to 25 percent of EU capacity: Minister

A recently discovered natural gas field in the Black Sea is set to provide nearly a third of Turkey’s domestic needs when it reaches peak production capacity by 2027, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez has told Bloomberg.

SPORTS Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

A depleted Beşiktaş squad will be in Amsterdam on Sept. 28 when the Turkish champion plays Ajax in a Champions League Group C match.