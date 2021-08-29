F1 announces revised 2021 calendar

Formula One on Aug. 28 announced a revised calendar for the rest of the 2021 season, following the cancellation of the Japanese Grand Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new schedule will have 22 races – a record number of races in one season – with some of the events shifted to new dates.

There are no date changes for the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, the Italian GP in Monza, or the race in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Earlier set for Oct. 3, the Turkish Grand Prix now will be held on Oct. 10.

On Nov. 21, there will be an event at a circuit yet to be announced.

Revised Formula One 2021 calendar

March 28: Bahrain (Sakhir) - won by Lewis Hamilton    

April 18: Emilia Romagna (Imola) - won by Max Verstappen    

May 2: Portugal (Portimao) - won by Lewis Hamilton    

May 9: Spain (Barcelona) - won by Lewis Hamilton    

May 23: Monaco - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)    

June 6: Azerbaijan (Baku) -  won by Sergio Perez (Red Bull)    

June 20: France (Le Castellet) - won by Max Verstappen (Red Bull)    

June 27: Styria, Austria (Spielberg) - won by Max Verstappen    

July 4: Austria (Spielberg) - won by Max Verstappen    

July 18: Britain (Silverstone) - won by Lewis Hamilton  

August 1: Hungary (Budapest) - won by Esteban Ocon    

August 29: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)    

September 5: Netherlands (Zandvoort)    

September 12: Italy (Monza)    

September 26: Russia (Sochi)    

October 10: Turkey (Istanbul Park)     

October 24: United States (Austin)    

November 7: Mexico (Mexico City)    November 14: Brazil (Sao Paulo)    

November 21: Venue TBC    

December 5: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)    

December 12: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)

