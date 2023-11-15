ExxonMobil announces plans for lithium production

ExxonMobil announces plans for lithium production

NEW YORK
ExxonMobil announces plans for lithium production

U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil has announced plans to produce lithium, a key component in rechargeable batteries, in the southern state of Arkansas.

Its lithium production would begin in 2027, according to a press release, which said the state's southwest corner was "known to hold significant lithium deposits."

Lithium is an essential component of rechargeable batteries used in everything from mobile phones and laptops to electric vehicles (EVs) and solar panels.

"Lithium is essential to the energy transition, and ExxonMobil has a leading role to play in paving the way for electrification," said Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions.

While lithium production marks a step towards investment in cleaner forms of energy, ExxonMobil remains a leading global producer in fossil fuels.

The company recently doubled down on its production of oil and natural gas, sealing a megadeal in October to acquire shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion.

ExxonMobil says it will use conventional oil and gas drilling methods to access saltwater that is rich in lithium from reservoirs some 3 kilometres underground in Arkansas.

ExxonMobil says that by 2030 it "aims to be producing enough lithium to supply the manufacturing needs of well over a million EVs per year."

Unlike some other major players in the energy field, ExxonMobil has steered clear of wind and solar power, with CEO Darren Woods telling management consultancy McKinsey & Company in an interview published on the firm's website in September that "we will stay anchored in what we know we're good at."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Crime and Punishment Film Festival to open

Crime and Punishment Film Festival to open
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crime and Punishment Film Festival to open

    Crime and Punishment Film Festival to open

  2. Central Bank to hold investor meetings

    Central Bank to hold investor meetings

  3. ExxonMobil announces plans for lithium production

    ExxonMobil announces plans for lithium production

  4. Turkish Cyprus celebrating 40th anniversary of foundation

    Turkish Cyprus celebrating 40th anniversary of foundation

  5. Over 109 mln tons of waste generated in country last year: TÜİK

    Over 109 mln tons of waste generated in country last year: TÜİK
Recommended
Argentina inflation hits new high before presidential vote

Argentina inflation hits new high before presidential vote
Türkiye aims to boost medical tourism revenues to $3 billion

Türkiye aims to boost medical tourism revenues to $3 billion
Central Bank to hold investor meetings

Central Bank to hold investor meetings
While-collar workers cutting on eating out, travel

While-collar workers cutting on eating out, travel
China emissions could fall in 2024 on renewables jump

China emissions could fall in 2024 on renewables jump
Glencore takes majority stake in Canadian firms coal business

Glencore takes majority stake in Canadian firm's coal business
WORLD Polands prime minister resigns

Poland's prime minister resigns

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki offered his conservative government's resignation on Monday as required as the newly elected parliament met for the first time in a transition of power following an election last month.
ECONOMY Central Bank to hold investor meetings

Central Bank to hold investor meetings

Türkiye’s Central Bank has announced that it will organize “Investor Days” starting from January next year.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.