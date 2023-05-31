Extreme rainfall in country floods streets, properties

Extreme rainfall in country floods streets, properties

ANKARA
Extreme rainfall in country floods streets, properties

Torrential rains have paralyzed daily life in Türkiye, while vehicles were submerged in rainwater and floods damaged citizens’ properties in several provinces.

Following the warnings of Turkish State Meteorological Services, the capital Ankara was in the grip of the adverse weather conditions, as hail and downpours were effective in Keçiören district. Many streets, houses and workplaces were flooded.

Due to the rainfall, the football field in a neighborhood was flooded and some children playing soccer got stranded.

In his written statement, Turgut Altınok, the mayor of Keçiören, said that after the downpours and hail, the storm drains were blocked, and a major flood occurred in many regions throughout the district.

Altınok pointed out that it is the responsibility of the Ankara Municipality to evacuate the flood waters, claiming that the municipality teams are not properly executing their duty.

Meanwhile, the southern province of Antalya also surrendered to heavy rain in the evening hours of May 29. Pedestrians and drivers had a hard time in the rain that continued for about an hour. While some buildings were flooded, landslides occurred in some places.

Torrential downpours also affected the eastern province of Elazığ. Fire brigades rescued vehicles stuck on the road in the city where main streets turned into streams.

Due to the heavy downpour in the eastern province of Muş, a total of five vehicles, 35 houses and many barns were damaged, and a bridge collapsed due to the overflow of the stream in Kırköy.

Rainfalls in the eastern province of Kars flooded 20 workplaces and eight houses. Upon notification, rescue teams were dispatched to the flooded areas.

In the northern province of Samsun’s Vezirköprü district, sudden hail and downpours caused streams to overflow. It was learned by local media that an empty parked vehicle was also washed away by flood waters.

Turkey, Flooding,

SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title
LATEST NEWS

  1. Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

    Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

  2. US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

    US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

  3. Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

    Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

  4. North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea

    North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea

  5. Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

    Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data
Recommended
121-year-old historic hospital to be renovated

121-year-old historic hospital to be renovated
Loyalty obligation in divorce processes no longer required

Loyalty obligation in divorce processes no longer required
Two dead dolphins washed up on Türkiye’s beaches

Two dead dolphins washed up on Türkiye’s beaches
2 ISIL terrorists arrested over planning attack on election day

2 ISIL terrorists arrested over planning attack on election day
Erdoğan vows new era in economy

Erdoğan vows new era in economy
YSK announces final parliamentary poll results

YSK announces final parliamentary poll results
WORLD US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

The U.S. military said Tuesday that a Chinese fighter jet flew aggressively close to a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to fly through the turbulent wake.

ECONOMY Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

Exports declined by 17.1 percent in April from a year ago to $19.3 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Turkish giant Galatasaray has claimed its 23rd Turkish Süper Lig title on night of May 30 with a 4-1 win over Ankaragücü in its penultimate match of the season, with a double from Mauro Icardi and further goals from Barış Alper Yılmaz and Sergio Oliveira.