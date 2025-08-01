Extreme heat triggers early sunflower harvest in Edirne

Extreme heat triggers early sunflower harvest in Edirne

EDİRNE
Extreme heat triggers early sunflower harvest in Edirne

In the northwestern province of Edirne, one of Türkiye’s key sunflower-growing regions, the harvest has begun about 15 days earlier than usual due to extreme heat.

 

Sunflowers planted across roughly 1.3 million decares have dried prematurely this year as prolonged high temperatures and insufficient rainfall disrupted healthy growth.

 

Farmers are now using combine harvesters to collect crops earlier than planned, but yields are expected to be significantly lower.

 

Sunflower cultivation is a cornerstone of agriculture in Thrace — comprising the provinces of Edirne, Tekirdağ and Kırklareli — accounting for roughly 45 percent of Türkiye’s oilseed sunflower production. Within Thrace itself, sunflower is the second most extensive crop after wheat.

 

Şafak Kırbiç, the chairman of a farmers' union in Thrace, said that high temperatures and drought have negatively affected sunflowers, forcing the harvest forward. “This year, we expect yield losses in about 90 percent of Thrace. Only a few areas with better rainfall will see relatively normal output. Average yields will be far below previous years, and oil content is also expected to be low.”

 

He stressed that the effects of climate change are being felt strongly, noting that in some areas, harvesting began as early as July 20 — an extremely rare occurrence for the region.

 

Kırbiç advised earlier planting to make better use of winter rains and avoid peak summer heat.

 

Farmer Hayrullah Hüdaverdi said severe drought has deeply impacted the crop. “Winter dryness is especially damaging to sunflowers. We have started harvesting, but the picture is not good, yields are between 50 and 100 kilograms per decare,” he said.

 

Another farmer, Cem Yılmaz, noted that average yields this year are around 60-70 kilograms per decare. “The heat dried the sunflower early, and the harvest started 10-15 days sooner than normal,” he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes exports hit record $25 bln in July

Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

    Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

  2. Türkiye begins natural gas shipments to Syria

    Türkiye begins natural gas shipments to Syria

  3. US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

    US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

  4. Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater

    Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater

  5. Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September

    Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September
Recommended
Bosphorus’ key vehicle ferry route marks final voyage

Bosphorus’ key vehicle ferry route marks final voyage
Hot air balloon tours offer sky-high view of Antalya’s rich heritage

Hot air balloon tours offer sky-high view of Antalya’s rich heritage
Israel’s moves to expel Gazans, annex West Bank unacceptable: FM Fidan

Israel’s moves to expel Gazans, annex West Bank unacceptable: FM Fidan
Erdoğan urges Gaza ceasefire, reaffirms support for 1967-based Palestinian state

Erdoğan urges Gaza ceasefire, reaffirms support for 1967-based Palestinian state
Rain to sweep across Türkiye as temperatures ease

Rain to sweep across Türkiye as temperatures ease
Türkiye limits university admissions to boost quality in fields

Türkiye limits university admissions to boost quality in fields
Türkiye launches national effort to combat food waste

Türkiye launches national effort to combat food waste
WORLD US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

President Donald Trump's special envoy promised a plan to deliver more food to Gaza after inspecting a U.S.-backed distribution centre on Friday, as the United Nations said Israeli forces had killed hundreds of hungry Palestinians waiting for aid over the past two months.
ECONOMY Türkiyes exports hit record $25 bln in July

Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat declared July 2025 a "record-breaking month" for Türkiye's exports, with shipments reaching an all-time high of $25 billion, up 11 percent from last year, while the trade deficit narrowed by 12.1 percent amid controlled import growth.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿