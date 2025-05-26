External financing secured for quake relief reaches $6.4 billion

External financing secured for quake relief reaches $6.4 billion

ANKARA
External financing secured for quake relief reaches $6.4 billion

The total amount of external financing secured for the economic development of the regions hit by the devastating February 2023 earthquakes has reached $6.4 billion.

Recently, an agreement was signed with the World Bank regarding $500 million in funding to create inclusive jobs and revitalize the economy in the areas affected by the quakes.

The World Bank board approved the $500 million funding in April under the Formal Employment Creation Project and the respective agreement was signed on May 23.

This fresh funding will be extended to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in 18 provinces through the Development Investment Bank of Türkiye (TYKB).

The project aims to preserve existing employment and create additional job opportunities by meeting the investment and working capital needs of businesses in the region.

“We continue to utilize long-term and suitable external resources to heal the earthquake wounds and support economic activities in the region,” Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek wrote on X, commenting on the latest funding.

With this latest funding, the total financing secured from international organizations for the regions affected by the February 6 earthquakes has reached $6.4 billion.

Approximately $2.4 billion of this financing has been allocated to support the real sector and exporters.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chiefs visit

Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit

    Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit

  2. Tesla’s sales in EU slump 52 pct in April, says trade group

    Tesla’s sales in EU slump 52 pct in April, says trade group

  3. Developing nations face 'tidal wave' of China debt: Report

    Developing nations face 'tidal wave' of China debt: Report

  4. EU 'fully committed' to reaching US trade deal

    EU 'fully committed' to reaching US trade deal

  5. Japan to provide $15.5 billion tariff help to SMEs

    Japan to provide $15.5 billion tariff help to SMEs
Recommended
Tesla’s sales in EU slump 52 pct in April, says trade group

Tesla’s sales in EU slump 52 pct in April, says trade group
Developing nations face tidal wave of China debt: Report

Developing nations face 'tidal wave' of China debt: Report
EU fully committed to reaching US trade deal

EU 'fully committed' to reaching US trade deal
Japan to provide $15.5 billion tariff help to SMEs

Japan to provide $15.5 billion tariff help to SMEs
Frankfurt loses Europe’s top cargo hub title to Istanbul: German aviation group

Frankfurt loses Europe’s top cargo hub title to Istanbul: German aviation group
First quarter GDP growth seen at 2.2 percent

First quarter GDP growth seen at 2.2 percent
New digital system aims at preventing exorbitant real estate prices

New digital system aims at preventing exorbitant real estate prices
WORLD Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chiefs visit

Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit

Argentina has ratified its decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) and reaffirmed its collaboration with Washington, during a visit to Buenos Aires by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy.
ECONOMY Tesla’s sales in EU slump 52 pct in April, says trade group

Tesla’s sales in EU slump 52 pct in April, says trade group

Sales of cars made by Elon Musk's Tesla slumped by more than half in April as Chinese electric carmakers saw their share surge, the continent's manufacturing association said Tuesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿