External assets at $309 billion: Data

ANKARA

Türkiye’s external assets remained almost flat at $308.6 billion as of the end of October compared with the end of last year, the data from the Central Bank have shown.

Liabilities against nonresidents fell by 3.5 percent to $603.5 billion over the same period.

The International Investment Position (IIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye’s external assets and liabilities, posted minus $295 billion against minus $317.1 billion at the end of 2022.

Currency and deposits of banks, one of the sub-items of other investments, stood at $45.8 billion, indicating an increase of 1.8 percent.

Under liabilities, direct investment (equity capital and other capital) at the end of October 2023 recorded $160.9 billion, marking 21.3 percent, with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates, the Central Bank said.

Portfolio investments decreased by 0.5 percent to $92.8 billion.

Non-residents’ equity holdings were $28.6 billion as of the end of October, reflecting a decrease of 0.7 percent, while their holdings of government domestic debt securities fell by 12.5 percent from the end of 2022 to $1.1 billion, with a decrease of 12.5 percent.

Outstanding eurobond holdings of nonresidents increased by 3.9 percent to $43.6 billion.

FX deposits of nonresidents held within the resident banks were down 1.5 percent to $41 billion, while Turkish Lira deposits increased by 15.7 percent to $16.3 billion, showed the data.