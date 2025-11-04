Exports up 2.3 pct to $24 billion in October, hitting record high

ISTANBUL
Türkiye's exports totaled $24 billion, up 2.3 percent year-on-year in October, hitting a record high, the Turkish trade minister announced on Nov. 4

In a news conference in Istanbul, Ömer Bolat said the country achieved its highest October exports and set a record with exports reaching $270.2 billion over the last 12 months.

During the first 10 months of the year, the country's exports also amounted to $224.6 billion, rising 3.9 percent year-on-year.

The country's imports in October increased by 6.6 percent to $31.4 billion; thus, the foreign trade deficit was $7.4 billion last month, rising 24 percent compared with the same month of 2024.

In the January-October period, exports grew 3.9 percent annually to reach $224.6 billion, while the country’s imports increased by 6 percent to $299 billion.

During this period the foreign trade deficit was $74.4 billion, showing an annual increase of 12.9 percent.

