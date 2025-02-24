Explosives thrown at Russian consulate in France on war anniversary

MARSEILLE

Three improvised explosive devices were thrown at the Russian consulate in the southern French port city of Marseille on Monday but no one was injured, a police source said.

Only two of the devices detonated in the attack on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the source said.

The consulate was sealed off by police and AFP journalists heard a detonation caused by a bomb disposal robot.

The Russian foreign ministry denounced what it called a "terrorist attack".

"The explosions on the territory of the Russian consulate general in Marseille have all the signs of a terrorist attack," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian reporters.

"We demand that the host country undertake exhaustive and speedy investigative measures, as well as steps to strengthen the security of Russia's foreign missions," said Zakharova.

France quickly condemned the incident. "France condemns any infringement of the security of diplomatic compounds," a foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters.

"The inviolability, protection and integrity of diplomatic and consular compounds and their staff are fundamental principles in international law," the spokesperson said.

On February 24, 2022, Russian leader Vladimir Putin invaded pro-Western Ukraine, setting off the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.