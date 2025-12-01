Experts work on UN climate report amid US pushback

Experts work on UN climate report amid US pushback

PARIS
Experts work on UN climate report amid US pushback

Some 600 experts gather outside Paris on Monday to start work on the next major U.N. climate report, as the international consensus on global warming is challenged by climate change-sceptic U.S. President Donald Trump.

The previous report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released in 2023, had warned that the world was on track to breach the 1.5 degree Celsius warming threshold by 2030.

The U.N. now says the planet is set to breach the limit earlier than feared, a line that, if crossed, could unleash devastating storms, floods and droughts.

Experts from more than 100 countries are meeting in a skyscraper in Saint-Denis for five days, launching a process that will culminate with the IPCC's Seventh Assessment Report (AR7), due to be published in 2028 or 2029.

It brings together lead authors of the report in a single venue for the first time, in an effort to tackle interdisciplinary climate questions.

Their work could face hurdles in the face of a U.S. administration whose president called climate change the "greatest con job ever" and a "hoax" during a speech at the U.N. in September.

The IPCC operates by consensus.

"If any country opposes the text, the report cannot be approved. Every country has a sort of veto," climate scientist Robert Vautard said.

There already appears to be disagreements over the timing of the next report's publication.

A group called the High Ambition Coalition, which includes EU countries and developing nations vulnerable to climate change, wants the assessment to come out in 2028.

But a group of emerging economies and major fossil fuel-producing countries say more time is needed and are advocating for 2029.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pope Leo ends 1st foreign trip with prayer at Beirut blast site

Pope Leo ends 1st foreign trip with prayer at Beirut blast site
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pope Leo ends 1st foreign trip with prayer at Beirut blast site

    Pope Leo ends 1st foreign trip with prayer at Beirut blast site

  2. Trump says Honduras 'trying to change' election outcome

    Trump says Honduras 'trying to change' election outcome

  3. China, Japan in fresh incident around disputed islands

    China, Japan in fresh incident around disputed islands

  4. Türkiye says Ukrainian strikes off Black Sea 'worrying escalation'

    Türkiye says Ukrainian strikes off Black Sea 'worrying escalation'

  5. OECD raises US, eurozone growth targets as world economy 'resilient'

    OECD raises US, eurozone growth targets as world economy 'resilient'
Recommended
Trump says Honduras trying to change election outcome

Trump says Honduras 'trying to change' election outcome
China, Japan in fresh incident around disputed islands

China, Japan in fresh incident around disputed islands
White House confirms admiral ordered 2nd strike on alleged drug boat

White House confirms admiral ordered 2nd strike on alleged drug boat
Race to get aid to Asia flood survivors as toll tops 1,200

Race to get aid to Asia flood survivors as toll tops 1,200
US envoy to meet Russias Putin for talks on ending Ukraine war

US envoy to meet Russia's Putin for talks on ending Ukraine war
Trump warns Israel not to interfere in Syria

Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria
US, Syrian forces conduct airstrikes on ISIL

US, Syrian forces conduct airstrikes on ISIL
WORLD Pope Leo ends 1st foreign trip with prayer at Beirut blast site

Pope Leo ends 1st foreign trip with prayer at Beirut blast site

Pope Leo XIV told a crowd in Lebanon on Dec. 2 that the Middle East needed new approaches to rejecting violence and overcoming divisions, while urging Christians in the region to "have courage.”
ECONOMY OECD raises US, eurozone growth targets as world economy resilient

OECD raises US, eurozone growth targets as world economy 'resilient'

The world economy has been "surprisingly resilient" in the face of adversity this year, the OECD said Tuesday, raising its growth estimates for key economies, notably the U.S. and the eurozone.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿